Apple releases public beta 2 for macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18

It’s public beta 2 day. Apple has released the second public betas for macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. Here’s what’s new.

Installing the public beta on your device

Whether you’re interested in macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, or tvOS 18, if you’ve never installed a public beta before, you’ll need to first formally enroll in the beta program. This can be done in a few short steps, and instructions are available here.

If you’ve already previously enrolled in the public beta, the process of installing beta 2 is quicker and easier. You can find public beta 2 by visiting the Software Update menu on your device.

On the Mac, Software Update can be found in the System Settings app.

On Apple Watch, you’ll need to go to the iPhone’s Watch app.

On Apple TV, it’s under the System menu in Settings.

What’s new in public beta 2

Today’s public beta brings with it the same updates and changes that arrived in developer beta 4 yesterday.

watchOS and tvOS have received minimal discernible updates, but there’s one nice change in the latest macOS Sequoia beta worth noting.

The hallmark feature of macOS Sequoia, iPhone Mirroring, now supports window resizing in public beta 2.

Larger

Actual Size

Smaller

Previously, the iPhone Mirroring app offered one size and one size only for viewing your mirrored iPhone. Now, there are three sizes to choose from:

Actual size

Smaller

Larger

You can’t freely resize iPhone Mirroring into any size you’d like, but these three options are now available to provide a little more flexibility than before.

To resize iPhone Mirroring, open the View menu in the Menu Bar while the app is active. You’ll see all three sizes options there.

If you find any other changes to macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, or tvOS 18, be sure to let us know in the comments.

Public beta release schedule

Expect to see future public beta releases follow their companion developer betas by about a day. Sometimes the delay is longer, especially if Apple discovers a noteworthy bug in the developer beta that needs fixing.

However, most of the time, the public beta follows the developer beta by about a day and provides assurance that any show-stopper issues would have likely been discovered in the developer beta first.

Are you running the public beta? How has performance been? Let us know in the comments.