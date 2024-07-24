Your mid-week deals have arrived with a new all-time low on the top-of-the-line 13-inch M2 iPad Air with cellular connectivity at up to $145 off. From there, we are now tracking the return of Prime Day pricing on AirTags joining the current-generation iPad 10 back down at just $300 in all four colorways for what we can only assume is a limited time. All of which sits alongside a notable Home Key smart lock deal and the exclusive pricing we have secured for 9to5 readers on the brand new Burton Goods leather Apple Watch cuff bands. Head below for a closer look

Apple’s top-end 1TB 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cell M2 iPad Air hits all-time low at $145 off

While you can still score Apple’s 13-inch M2 iPad Air down at $1,209 shipped from the usual $1,299, we are also now tracking a deep p[rice drop on the 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell configurations. Amazon is now offering the 13-inch M2 iPad Air with a 1TB of storage and the onboard Wi-Fi 6E + 5G cellular with eSIM tech starting from $1,304.10 shipped. This is a regularly $1,449 Apple tablet that is now up to $145 off. While pricing varies by color here, all but the purple variant is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked since the M2 Air made its worldwide debut back in May

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Update: While the 4-pack deal at $75 (or $19 per AirTag) below is no more, Amazon has now brought back its Prime Day price on single AirTags at $23.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $29, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked all year.

Amazon is once again offering the the 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags down at $74.98 shipped. Regularly $99, this is slightly below our previous mention, $1 under the recent Walmart offer, and delivers a solid 20% price drop. We did see a drop to $78 months ago just before this pack fell to $75 for a few days back in March, but this is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked this year on Amazon. While the single AirTag listing has also dropped back down to $23.99 Prime shipped from the usual $19, the 4-pack yields a price at $19.75 per AirTag to deliver the lowest price per tag we can find from a reputable dealer right now.

Burton Goods debuts new full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands, exclusively 25% off for 9to5 readers

Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $75 (Reg. $100)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.

Full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Opening for heart rate monitor

Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm

Four unique and handsome colors

Features a soft, durable leather lining for ultimate comfort

Stitched with precision thread

Brushed hardware designed to perfectly complement the Apple Watch Ultra

Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $90 (Reg. $120)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1

Medium to large wrist sizes

Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.

316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters

Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch

Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches

Sizing- 125-215mm wrists

American full-grain leather

Durably soft leather lining

Unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air returns to Prime Day pricing today from $1,099 ($200 off)

While the fantastic Prime Day deals on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air 13-inch have come and gone, they were incredibly sweet while they lasted and deals on the 15-incher are back! Amazon is now offering the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage back down at $1,099 shipped. That’s $200 off the regularly $1,299 list and matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Folks looking to jump up to 16GB model with a 512GB SSD can score one for $1,499 shipped, down from the regular $1,699 – this is within $10 of the all-time low.

Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM hits $1,699 all-time low

Today we are highlighting a notable deal on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro in the 14-inch form-factor at the lowest price we have seen yet. Amazon is now offering this configuration with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD down at $1,699 shipped in both silver and Space Black – that’s $300 off the regular $1,999 price tag and matching the lowest we have ever tracked. It is only the second time this model has dropped this low after a quick drip down to $1,699 in June ahead of Father’s Day.

Prime Day may have come and gone now, but Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the new Apple Pencil Pro at $109.99 shipped. We have tracked a number of deals in the $119 range on Apple’s latest and greatest digital iPad writer, but today’s marks the deepest deal we have seen anywhere on a brand new unit. It even beats out the open-box listings we were tracking at Best Buy – they capped out at about $111 previously and are currently sitting at $112.

Best Buy Great Summer Sale now live: HomePod deals, iPad Pro up to $600 off, games, more

