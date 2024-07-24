Your mid-week deals have arrived with a new all-time low on the top-of-the-line 13-inch M2 iPad Air with cellular connectivity at up to $145 off. From there, we are now tracking the return of Prime Day pricing on AirTags joining the current-generation iPad 10 back down at just $300 in all four colorways for what we can only assume is a limited time. All of which sits alongside a notable Home Key smart lock deal and the exclusive pricing we have secured for 9to5 readers on the brand new Burton Goods leather Apple Watch cuff bands. Head below for a closer look
Apple’s top-end 1TB 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cell M2 iPad Air hits all-time low at $145 off
While you can still score Apple’s 13-inch M2 iPad Air down at $1,209 shipped from the usual $1,299, we are also now tracking a deep p[rice drop on the 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell configurations. Amazon is now offering the 13-inch M2 iPad Air with a 1TB of storage and the onboard Wi-Fi 6E + 5G cellular with eSIM tech starting from $1,304.10 shipped. This is a regularly $1,449 Apple tablet that is now up to $145 off. While pricing varies by color here, all but the purple variant is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked since the M2 Air made its worldwide debut back in May
Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 128GB $549 (Reg. $599) | New low
- Cell model from $742 (Reg. $749)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 256GB $654 (Reg. $699)
- Cell model from $836 (Reg. $849)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 512GB from $844 (Reg. $899)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 1TB $1,024 (Reg. $1,099)
- Cell model from $1,201 (Reg. $1,249)
Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 128GB $738 (Reg. $799) | New low
- Cell model from $889 (Reg. $949)
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 256GB $839 (Reg. $899)
- Cell model from $979 (Reg. $1,049) | New low
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 512GB $1,024 (Reg. $1,099)
- Cell model from $1,159 (Reg. $1,249)
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 1TB $1,209 (Reg. $1,299) | New low
- Cell model from $1,304 (Reg. $1,449) | New low
Prime Day pricing on Apple AirTags returns at $24
Update: While the 4-pack deal at $75 (or $19 per AirTag) below is no more, Amazon has now brought back its Prime Day price on single AirTags at $23.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $29, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked all year.
Amazon is once again offering the the 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags down at $74.98 shipped. Regularly $99, this is slightly below our previous mention, $1 under the recent Walmart offer, and delivers a solid 20% price drop. We did see a drop to $78 months ago just before this pack fell to $75 for a few days back in March, but this is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked this year on Amazon. While the single AirTag listing has also dropped back down to $23.99 Prime shipped from the usual $19, the 4-pack yields a price at $19.75 per AirTag to deliver the lowest price per tag we can find from a reputable dealer right now.
Burton Goods debuts new full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands, exclusively 25% off for 9to5 readers
Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $75 (Reg. $100)
Using code 95AW25 at checkout
- Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)
- Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.
- Full-grain leather
- 316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability
- Opening for heart rate monitor
- Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm
- Four unique and handsome colors
- Features a soft, durable leather lining for ultimate comfort
- Stitched with precision thread
- Brushed hardware designed to perfectly complement the Apple Watch Ultra
Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $90 (Reg. $120)
Using code 95AW25 at checkout
- Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1
- Medium to large wrist sizes
- Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.
- 316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters
- Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch
- Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches
- Sizing- 125-215mm wrists
- American full-grain leather
- Durably soft leather lining
- Unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening
Grab yourself, the kids, or grandma Apple’s current iPad 10 while it’s back at $300 in all colors
Spigen’s new 3-in-1 Qi2 15W Wireless Charging Stand undercuts the competition at $75 (Reg. $100)
Level’s smart Home Key Lock+ works with Apple Watch, iPhone, or Siri from $255 (Reg. $329)
Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air returns to Prime Day pricing today from $1,099 ($200 off)
While the fantastic Prime Day deals on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air 13-inch have come and gone, they were incredibly sweet while they lasted and deals on the 15-incher are back! Amazon is now offering the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage back down at $1,099 shipped. That’s $200 off the regularly $1,299 list and matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Folks looking to jump up to 16GB model with a 512GB SSD can score one for $1,499 shipped, down from the regular $1,699 – this is within $10 of the all-time low.
Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM hits $1,699 all-time low
Today we are highlighting a notable deal on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro in the 14-inch form-factor at the lowest price we have seen yet. Amazon is now offering this configuration with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD down at $1,699 shipped in both silver and Space Black – that’s $300 off the regular $1,999 price tag and matching the lowest we have ever tracked. It is only the second time this model has dropped this low after a quick drip down to $1,699 in June ahead of Father’s Day.
Amazon just knocked the new Apple Pencil Pro with Find My down to the $110 all-time low
Prime Day may have come and gone now, but Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the new Apple Pencil Pro at $109.99 shipped. We have tracked a number of deals in the $119 range on Apple’s latest and greatest digital iPad writer, but today’s marks the deepest deal we have seen anywhere on a brand new unit. It even beats out the open-box listings we were tracking at Best Buy – they capped out at about $111 previously and are currently sitting at $112.
This MagSafe SSD enclosure snaps to the back of your iPhone 15 for on-the go content creation at just $33
Store all your Apple Watch bands on Twelve South’s Time Porter organizer at $27
Tested: SANDMARC’s 100mm iPhone Macro Lens takes pics so close-up and detailed, folks won’t believe you took them [Exclusive Deal]
Samsung Black Friday in July knocks up to $300 off its fantastic Smart Monitors starting from $220 lows
Best Buy Great Summer Sale now live: HomePod deals, iPad Pro up to $600 off, games, more
- Apple HomePod 2nd Gen $270 (Reg. $300)
- Apple HomePod mini from $80 (Reg. $100)
- M2 iPad Pro 11-inch iPad Pro (4th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cell from $699 ($300 off)
- M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cell from $899 ($300 off)
- And even more Apple gear deals…
