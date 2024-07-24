Ted Lasso’s third and possibly final season wrapped up a full year ago, but the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, has been hard at work on other Apple TV+ projects.

One of those projects, Bad Monkey, is debuting soon. And today, Apple released the first trailer for the new comedy series.

Bad Monkey’s first trailer and summary

Bad Monkey was created as a partnership between Ted Lasso’s creator, Bill Lawrence, and Vince Vaughan. Vaughan not only stars in the series, but was also its executive producer alongside Lawrence.

The first trailer showcases how this comedy will also have a dark side to it, perhaps more alike in tone to the excellent Bad Sisters than to Ted Lasso.

Lasso did have its dark moments too though, so it will be interesting to see how Bad Monkey aims to strike the balance between comedy and drama.

Here’s the show summary:

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, “Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

Apple TV+ will debut the first two episodes of Bad Monkey on Wednesday, August 14, with weekly releases thereafter. This freshman season of the show will have 10 episodes in total.

Apple TV+ comedy recommendations

Since Ted Lasso wrapped up season 3, Bill Lawrence has not only been working on Bad Monkey, but also season 2 of his other TV+ comedy: Shrinking.

If you haven’t seen it, Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, who absolutely kills in a comedic role. It’s well worth a watch.

You can also find a lot more recommendations for Apple TV+ comedies, and shows of other genres, via the link below.

What do you think of the Bad Monkey trailer? Let us know in the comments.