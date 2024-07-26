Apple Music launches new ‘radio spins’ data for artists and labels

Apple is rolling out a new feature to its Apple Music for Artists platform this week. The company says that artists can now see “when and where” their music is being played on radio stations around the world…

In a post on the iTunes Connect website this week, Apple explained:

In your label view of Apple Music for Artists, you can now see when and where your artists’ music is being played on over 40,000 radio stations from more than 200 countries and regions across the world. Review our Understand your analytics article for more information about how you can check your radio spins across Apple Music for Artists.

Apple also notes that it offers a “premium radio spins experience” through its Apple Music Partner Program. This shows “deeper, more expanded radio insights,” including spin data across countries by market, daypart, station, artist and song, and more. Artists can also create “custom airplay reports.”

Learn more on the iTunes Connect Resources and Help website. This launch with more in-depth data for artists and labels comes after Apple Music added Shazam-powered playlists for users that show the most played songs around the world on radio.