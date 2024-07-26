 Skip to main content

Apple Music launches new ‘radio spins’ data for artists and labels

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 26 2024 - 12:30 pm PT
0 Comments

Apple is rolling out a new feature to its Apple Music for Artists platform this week. The company says that artists can now see “when and where” their music is being played on radio stations around the world…

In a post on the iTunes Connect website this week, Apple explained:

In your label view of Apple Music for Artists, you can now see when and where your artists’ music is being played on over 40,000 radio stations from more than 200 countries and regions across the world. Review our Understand your analytics article for more information about how you can check your radio spins across Apple Music for Artists.

Apple also notes that it offers a “premium radio spins experience” through its Apple Music Partner Program. This shows “deeper, more expanded radio insights,” including spin data across countries by market, daypart, station, artist and song, and more. Artists can also create “custom airplay reports.”

Learn more on the iTunes Connect Resources and Help website. This launch with more in-depth data for artists and labels comes after Apple Music added Shazam-powered playlists for users that show the most played songs around the world on radio.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications