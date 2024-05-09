Apple Music now tracks what’s being played the most on broadcast radio stations

Apple Music today launched new Shazam-powered playlists that track what is being played the most across terrestrial broadcast radio stations. The Radio Spins charts are also available on the Shazam website.

Using their music recognition technology, Shazam is now logging what songs are being played on tens of thousands of radio stations worldwide, to help users discover more insights about what music is trending globally.

Shazam is tracking more than one million hours of music played on radio every day to build this data set.

Through Apple Music, users can now find a new global top 200 Radio Chart, updated daily. There’s also radio charts for a selection of individual genres. You can get more insights through Shazam.com, like weekly charts.

Apple is also launching a brand new Music Partner Program, which is described as a premium toolkit to help spot breakout talents and emerging trends in the music business. Record labels and distributors may want to join the program to find out how the artists they manage are faring with the general public, and gather various metrics and analytics about the industry as a whole.

The program includes access to dashboards like Chart Explorer, which is a database of music charts spanning 270 countries and 60 genres. The newly announced Shazam Radio Spins data is also available through the program, as well as real-time listener counts. You can also get campaign attribution for Apple Music usage, and priority support from the Apple Music team.

Data is published through the online dashboards and dedicated APIs that partners can integrate with. Access to the Music Partner Program is currently limited to a select group of US record labels and distributors who distribute to Apple Music.