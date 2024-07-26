Air purifiers are one of my favorite HomeKit accessories. Even though I live in an area with pretty decent air quality, I keep them running around our home to clean up the air for my family. I recently picked up the new Smartmi E1, the best-looking HomeKit air purifier on the market.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

TL;DR on the Smartmi E1

The Smartmi E1 Air Purifier is designed to provide clean, allergen-free air with its advanced H13 HEPA filtration system. It’s built to capture pollen, dust, and pet hair, making it ideal for allergies. With its compact, customizable design, the E1 can be wall-mounted to save space. It covers areas up to 194 sq. ft., operates at just 48dB, and offers smart control via an app and voice assistants – including HomeKit. Additionally, it features real-time air quality monitoring, ensuring your home’s air is always fresh and clean.

Apple HomeKit support

The Smartmi app is a fairly easy way to use the product as it supports ‘Sign In with Apple’ and pairs with the device really quickly. You’ll find the code behind the filter cover if you want to use it within Apple’s HomeKit. My method was to use the Smartmi app to check for firmware updates, and then I manually added it to HomeKit. It paired immediately in HomeKit, and then I was able to put it inside a particular room.

Once it’s in HomeKit, you can create different scenes and automations to use the air purifier. An easy one is to just turn it on in the morning for a few hours on a timer and then let it turn off. Because it includes a built-in sensor to detect air quality, you can also create an automation to turn it on only when the air quality is below a certain threshold.

Hardware quality

What sets the Smartmi E1 apart isn’t its software features but its overall hardware design and the available filters it offers. As you can see from the options below, this isn’t your typical white box with a filter inside. Smartmi has done a nice job of creating something very unique. It can be mounted on the wall or placed on the floor with a built-in stand as well.

Although it works great with HomeKit, I really appreciate the included physical buttons so it can be turned off and on manually without needing to launch an app.

Wrap up on Smartmi E1

The Smartmi E1 can be purchased directly from the Smartmi store. The original Smartmi air purifier can also be purchased from Amazon if you prefer that style. The E1 is the most unique and best looking HomeKit air purifier on the market today.