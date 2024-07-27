Apple @ Work: Meeting Owl 4+ delivers everything missing from the previous versions

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

Meeting Owls have become the “TiVo” or “Kleenax” for conference room cameras. Every product I see in conference rooms that isn’t a Meeting Owl often looks like it was designed to mimic the look and functionality. I’ve been using them since 2019, and they are the best way to bridge the gap between in-room meeting attendees and folks dialing in remotely. Recently, Owl Labs released the Meeting Owl 4+, and it brings everything that, in my opinion, was missing from the previous version.

What’s new in the Meeting Owl 4+?

The Meeting Owl 4+ introduces some major upgrades over its predecessor, enhancing the video conferencing experience. The key improvements include:

1. Enhanced Video Quality: The 4+ model boasts 4K Ultra HD 360° video, providing clearer and more detailed visuals. This upgrade ensures that every participant is seen with exceptional clarity, improving communication and collaboration during meetings.

2. Advanced Audio Features: The Meeting Owl 4+ features eight omnidirectional beamforming smart microphones for superior audio capture. These microphones pick up voices from any direction with remarkable accuracy, ensuring everyone in the room is heard clearly. Additionally, dual 360° speakers deliver better sound distribution, creating a more immersive audio experience.

3. Improved Connectivity: One of the standout features of the Meeting Owl 4+ is the addition of Power over Ethernet (PoE) support, which offers more flexible installation options. Wired connectivity provides a stable and reliable connection compared to Wi-Fi, reducing the chances of dropped signals and interruptions. This stability is crucial for maintaining smooth video and audio streams, especially in larger meetings or critical discussions.

From an IT point of view, wired connections simplify troubleshooting, as they are less prone to interference and connectivity issues commonly associated with Wi-Fi networks. My rule is that if something can be plugged into ethernet, it’s better to do it.

Wi-Fi has worked great on previous models, but for conference rooms where ethernet is available, I highly recommend

4. Security Enhancements: The Meeting Owl 4+ now includes a built-in K-lock mechanism for enhanced security. This feature allows the device to be securely anchored, preventing theft and unauthorized removal. The K-lock mechanism is particularly beneficial in shared office spaces and conference rooms, where the device may be left unattended. This was an add-on with previous models.

The Nest

While not new with the Meeting Owl 4+, Owl Labs ‘Nest’ service is critical for managing Meeting Owls across multiple rooms and locations. It offers robust management and control features for the Meeting Owl devices, streamlining the administration of video conferencing setups. Key features include:

1. Centralized Device Management: IT teams can monitor and manage multiple Owl devices from a single interface, reducing the complexity of overseeing large-scale deployments.

2. Real-time Diagnostics: The platform provides live health monitoring and diagnostics, allowing for quick issue identification and resolution.

3. Remote Configuration: Administrators can remotely configure settings and update firmware, ensuring devices are always up-to-date and optimized.

These features significantly enhance the efficiency and reliability of managing Meeting Owl devices, making The Nest an indispensable tool for modern video conferencing needs.

Wrap Up

While it’s a major upgrade over the previous versions, I wouldn’t rush to upgrade all my Meeting Owl 3 devices just yet. As they are due to be replaced, I highly recommend Meeting Owl 4+ for all your video conference rooms. It works with Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, etc.

It can be purchased from Amazon.

