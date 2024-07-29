 Skip to main content

Border agents cannot search smartphones without a warrant, rules federal court

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 29 2024 - 6:50 am PT
5 Comments
Border agents cannot search smartphones without a warrant | CBP agent taking fingerprint

A federal court has ruled that US Customs and Border Protection agents cannot search smartphones without a warrant.

The ruling didn’t actually help the defendant who brought the case, and only applies to the Eastern District of New York where the case was brought, but may help set a privacy precedent …

Kurbonali Sultanov returned to the US at JFK, where border agents told him he needed to hand over his smartphone and the passcode needed to access it. Child sexual abuse material was found on the device, and he was indicted.

According to the court ruling, Sultanov sought to suppress the evidence on the grounds that it was obtained illegally.

In support of his motion to suppress the physical evidence, Sultanov argues that the Fourth Amendment requires the search of a cellular device at the border to be supported by a warrant and probable cause — neither of which was present here.

The government did subsequently obtain a search warrant for a more detailed examination of two phones owned by the defendant, but he sought to have this thrown out as it stemmed from an unconstitutional search.

The court refused this request, finding that the law enforcement agent acted in good faith, and that the material found during the initial search was not the only grounds for the search warrant being issued. However, it did rule that a warrant is required for any search of a phone.

That decision was welcomed by civil rights groups, including Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, which filed an amicus brief (a statement by an uninvolved party intended to help the judge reach their decision).

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press filed an amicus brief in the case, arguing that warrantless searches of travelers’ phones violate the First Amendment’s protection of the freedoms of the press, speech, and association, as well as the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The institute said that this brief was cited extensively by the judge.

Engadget notes that the issue has been debated for a great many years.

In 2017, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of 11 individuals who had their phones searched at the border.

While this ruling applies to US citizens and foreign nationals alike, the latter is a rather academic matter, since CBP can deny admission to a foreign visitor even if they are in possession of a visa or visa waiver. Anyone refusing a search would likely have their admission to the country denied.

Photo: Rawpixel/CC0

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Privacy

Privacy

Privacy is a growing concern in today's world. F…

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications