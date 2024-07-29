 Skip to main content

iCloud Private Relay outage resolved, but XCode Cloud issues remain

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 29 2024 - 5:28 am PT
iCloud Private Relay outage resolved

A lengthy iCloud Private Relay outage was finally resolved on Sunday morning, according to Apple’s status page – but problems with XCode Cloud remain.

Many users had to disable iCloud Private Relay when the service became slow or completely unusable, with Safari unable to display websites …

iCloud Private Relay outage resolved

iCloud Private Relay is an Apple privacy feature which sends all website requests through two separate, secure internet relays. This means that your ISP can’t see which sites you are visiting. Using two separate relays, one Apple-owned and one third-party one, means that not even Apple has visibility into your browsing history.

The service first started experiencing problems last Thursday night, with some reporting that web browsing was completely impossible without switching off the feature.

The outage lasted a very long time, with Apple’s status page not showing it resolved until the early hours of Sunday morning.

iCloud Private Relay – Resolved Issue
07/25/2024, 7:34 PM – Yesterday, 3:59 AM
Some users were affected
This service may have been slow or unavailable.

In Apple terminology, “a few” users affected means quite a lot, while “some” means a great many.

XCode Cloud issues remain

It’s unclear whether the problem is related, but developers have been reporting that XCode Cloud has been experiencing problems since Friday, and that the issue is not yet resolved.

Builds which typically take a few minutes have been taking several hours.

