iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 are now available, here’s what’s new

Apple has released the latest versions of its iPhone and iPad software: iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 are now available for download on your device. Here’s what’s new in these latest OS updates.

iOS 17.6 available with new Catch Up feature, performance improvements

You can install iOS and iPadOS 17.6 now by visiting Settings ⇾ General ⇾ Software Update. Today’s update is compatible with all devices that can run prior versions of iOS and iPadOS.

This new update for iOS and iPadOS is focused largely on bug fixes and performance improvements. All of the key iOS and iPadOS 17 features that Apple announced last year at WWDC have already made their way into prior updates.

However, aside from stability upgrades, there is one key new feature worth noting.

iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 both include Catch Up, a new feature in the TV app built specifically for sports viewers. Here’s how it works:

When joining a live stream for a game in progress, viewers can catch up on the action by watching a series of clips of highlights that have already happened during the game. The Key Plays carousel is offered when you select a game in progress from the TV app main menu. You can also access it any time later, from the video player controls menu.

Catch Up is available as part of MLS Season Pass, Apple’s subscription service dedicated to the American soccer league.

Apple is expected to always be in discussion for more sports rights, so it’s likely that Catch Up will be expanded to other sports offerings in the future.

iOS 17.6 arrives late in the life cycle of iOS 17, and follows May’s debut of iOS 17.5. We’re two months out from iOS 18’s expected September release, so it’s possible there could be an iOS 17.7 on the horizon.

However, it’s also just as likely this is the last notable release iOS 17 will receive. It’s rare for versions of iOS to stretch beyond x.6.

One thing’s for sure: if Apple does have plans for an iOS 17.7, we should see the first beta release for it soon.

Do you expect Apple to release any more big updates for iOS 17? Let us know in the comments.