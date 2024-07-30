Tuesday’s roundup of the day’s best deals is headlined by some notable AirPods discounts. Firstly, AirPods 2nd Gen are now down within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked all year at $70. And secondly, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2, that aren’t expected to be refreshed until some time in 2025, have now dropped from the regular $249 price tag to $180 shipped for a limited time. The regularly up to $150 Beats Studio Buds are now down at $70 while Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is sending folks back to school with a return to the $799 Amazon all-time low. Head below for deals on M4 iPad Pro, iPad 10th Gen, Apple Watch bands, and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro 2 now back down to $180 if you missed out on Prime Day folks (Reg. $249)

Just after seeing the AirPods 2 drop back down to $70 late yesterday afternoon, you can now land a set of Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case down at $179.99 shipped. This deal is now live at Amazon and as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, which may very well mean it will be live through today only. Regularly $249, this is $69 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $11 of the Prime Day offer to make for a notable chance to land a set at a solid discount if you missed out a couple weeks ago.

Amazon just knocked AirPods 2 within $1 of the Prime Day price

Amazon is now offering AirPods 2nd Generation down at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $129 straight from Apple and elsewhere, this is within $1 of the lowest price we ever tracked on Amazon as well landing $20 under both the deal before that and last year’s Black Friday price.

While they are very much not the AirPods Pro 2 that will be receiving the silent Siri communication (shake your head “yes” or “no”), they are still a beloved set of wireless earbuds for many. The almost cult-hit Apple buds do come with the Lightning charging case, but most folks have plenty of those cables laying around whether they have upgraded to iPhone 15 or not at this point.

Head back to school with an M2 MacBook Air while they are back down at the $799 all-time low

Matching the now live Best Buy Back to School sale price, Amazon has decided to get aggressive with pricing on the now previous-generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air – you can score one back down at the $799 shipped all-time low. This machine originally debuted at $1,199, and you can now score the 2022 release at $400 less. While it has more regularly been sitting in the $999 range since the release of the newer M3 models (currently starting at $899, or $200 off), this marks the return of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and makes for a wonderful back to school machine.

While we are tracking some solid $200 price drops on the newer 15-inch M3 models right now, including both 8GB and 16GB configurations, you’re going to have to fork over at least $300 more for one of those.

Regularly up to $150 Beats Studio Buds are now down at $70

While we are still tracking a solid price drop on the newer Beats Studio Buds+ with the sweet translucent case at $129.99 shipped from the usual $180, Woot’s Summer Edition headphones sale is serving up a major discount on the standard Beats Studio Buds at $69.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is a regularly $150 pair of wireless earbuds that is currently selling for $100 over at Amazon. Today’s deal lands at $10 under the best price we have tracked this year to deliver a frankly quite impressive discount. The only thing here is they do not ship in retail packaging. However, they are in “BRAND NEW condition,” and still come with the “original 1-year Apple Warranty” with AppleCare eligibility.

Belkin’s vibrant orange and earthy-color 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pads drop to $68 (Reg. $80)

While we have seen the original black model drop into the $50 and $55 range a few times, the newer vibrant orange and Sand colorways of the Belkin 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad have far fewer discounts. Regularly $80, Amazon is now offering both options down at $67.99 shippedto deliver the lowest prices we can find. We have seen both colorways drop to $60 once since releasing back in February, but today’s deal delivers the second-lowest price at within $8 of the Amazon all-time low.

Today we are hooking 9to5 readers up with an exclusive extended offer for Setapp – a collection of 250 apps for your Mac ranging from Ulysses and CleanMyMac X, to the Unclutter organization suite, Be Focused to-do lists, a series of AI assistants, and a whole lot more. It brings together thousands of dollars worth of apps into a single subscription that can save you fortune. While it does cost $9.99 per month to access the over 250 apps, a free trial is a great way to see it’s worth it for you and you can always just cancel it thereafter if it’s not. While Setapp offers anyone 7 days to try it all out for FREE, using our exclusive promotion code and link will net you 30 days to give it a try. Head below for more details.

Score Apple’s 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro in Space Black at nearly $150 off, now $1,350 + more from $919

Amazon is now offering the 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro starting from $1,349.99 shipped. Regularly $1,599, this is nearly $250 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see this model fall to $1,329 for a very brief time, today’s deal is otherwise the lowest we have tracked and a wonderful chance to bring home the higher-end model without paying the extra Apple tax on the 2TB upgrade – that one starts at a drastically more pricey $1,899 right now ($100 off).

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Elevate your Apple Watch with Native Union’s Nappa leather and Nubuck bands at $40 (33% off)

Best Buy Back to School sale now live: M2 MacBook Air from $799, smart speakers $18, TVs under $400, more

Just about all Apple Watch Series 9 configs are now $100 off once again

Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $500 off

While you can still score all-time lows on the 14-inch model at up to $300 off, Amazon just brought back massive price drops on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models at $500 off. Folks looking to bring home the larger form-factor carrying Apple’s M3 Pro chip are in luck here, as both the 18GB and 36GB configurations have returned to the lowest prices we have tracked. You can now score the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is at $1,999 shipped as well as the same model with 36GB of RAM at $2,399 shipped. Both deals are live on the Silver and Space Black models to match Amazon’s all-time low pricing. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at straight up $500 cash discounts on some of the best Apple laptops you can buy.

Burton Goods debuts new full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands, exclusively 25% off for 9to5 readers

Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $75 (Reg. $100)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.

Full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $90 (Reg. $120)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1

Medium to large wrist sizes

Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.

316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters

Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch

Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches

