With just hours left in a month loaded with ongoing Prime Day price drops, there’s still time to save. We are now tracking new all-time lows on Apple’s M4 iPad Pro with up to $200 in savings on Wi-Fi + Cell models. Those deals carry over to a slew of notable deals on headphones and earbuds as well – Beat Solo 4 at $70 off, the latest AirPods Pro 2 at $180, AirPods 3 at $130, and AirPods 2 at $70. Plus, arguably one of the best AirPods companions just fell to the best price ever with Twelve South AirFly Duo now down at $30 via Amazon to join ongoing discounts on MacBook Air and more. Head below for today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Intelligence-ready 13-inch M4 iPad Pro up to $200 off

While we are still tracking some notable price drops on the 11-inch models with up to $200 off the higher-end configurations, today we are taking a look at some new lows on the “thinnest Apple product” ever with the new 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. Firstly, let’s start with the most affordable configuration while the 13-inch Space Black model is down at $1,198 shipped via Amazon. This is just over $100 off the regular $1,299 price tag and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for any 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. While the 256GB of storage might leave something to be desired for some, that USB-C jack works with just about any external storage gear you might already have anyway, leaving you with a perfectly capable machine and the most affordable point of entry in the M4 iPad pro game.

If the 13-inch 256GB isn’t working for you, we have updated discounted pricing across the entire lineup, including the Wi-Fi + Cell models. If you’re looking for a high-end variant, direct your attention to the 2TB 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cell model that is now $200 off the going to deliver the lowest price we have tracked.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

***Grab a beater Geek Squad Refurb 10.2-inch Apple iPad for today only at just $144

New 2024 Beat Solo 4 Wireless Headphones now down at $130 (Reg. $200)

The new 2024 Beat Solo 4 Wireless Headphones are now sitting down at $129.99 shipped via Amazon. This is a regularly $200 set of cans that released earlier this year just as we had a chance to come away impressed after going hands-on. Today you’re looking at a solid $70 price drop and the lowest price we can find coming within $10 of the short-lived Prime Day all-time low. While some folks prefer the over-ear form-factor, I still think there’s a place for the lighter and slightly less cumbersome vibe here – they deliver a more casual, perhaps even fashionable, wear compared to some of the giant over-ear sets out there.

Twelve South’s fantastic AirFly Duo in-flight AirPods adapter just dropped to the $30 all-time low

Twelve South makes one of, if not, the best wireless AirPods and earbuds adapters with flights with its AirFly devices, and the Duo model just dropped to one of its best prices ever. Regularly $45, we saw this model fall to $36 for Prime Day this year and it is now selling for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon.

The AirFly Duo model on sale here today can transmit to a pair of AirPods at the same time while delivering 22 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge.

AirPods Pro 2 now back down to $180 if you missed out on Prime Day folks (Reg. $249)

Just after seeing the AirPods 2 drop back down to $70 late yesterday afternoon, you can now land a set of Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case down at $179.99 shipped. This deal is now live at Amazon and as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, which may very well mean it will be live through today only. Regularly $249, this is $69 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $11 of the Prime Day offer to make for a notable chance to land a set at a solid discount if you missed out a couple weeks ago.

Amazon just knocked AirPods 2 within $1 of the Prime Day price at $70

Head back to school with an M2 MacBook Air while they are back down at the $799 all-time low

Matching the now live Best Buy Back to School sale price, Amazon has decided to get aggressive with pricing on the now previous-generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air – you can score one back down at the $799 shipped all-time low. This machine originally debuted at $1,199, and you can now score the 2022 release at $400 less. While it has more regularly been sitting in the $999 range since the release of the newer M3 models (currently starting at $899, or $200 off), this marks the return of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and makes for a wonderful back to school machine.

While we are tracking some solid $200 price drops on the newer 15-inch M3 models right now, including both 8GB and 16GB configurations, you’re going to have to fork over at least $300 more for one of those.

Score a deal on your Disney+ subscription with these discounted gift cards from $21.50 (Today only)

Today we are hooking 9to5 readers up with an exclusive extended offer for Setapp – a collection of 250 apps for your Mac ranging from Ulysses and CleanMyMac X, to the Unclutter organization suite, Be Focused to-do lists, a series of AI assistants, and a whole lot more. It brings together thousands of dollars worth of apps into a single subscription that can save you fortune. While it does cost $9.99 per month to access the over 250 apps, a free trial is a great way to see it’s worth it for you and you can always just cancel it thereafter if it’s not. While Setapp offers anyone 7 days to try it all out for FREE, using our exclusive promotion code and link will net you 30 days to give it a try. Head below for more details.

Best Buy Back to School sale now live: M2 MacBook Air from $799, smart speakers $18, TVs under $400, more

Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $500 off

While you can still score all-time lows on the 14-inch model at up to $300 off, Amazon just brought back massive price drops on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models at $500 off. Folks looking to bring home the larger form-factor carrying Apple’s M3 Pro chip are in luck here, as both the 18GB and 36GB configurations have returned to the lowest prices we have tracked. You can now score the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is at $1,999 shipped as well as the same model with 36GB of RAM at $2,399 shipped. Both deals are live on the Silver and Space Black models to match Amazon’s all-time low pricing. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at straight up $500 cash discounts on some of the best Apple laptops you can buy.

Burton Goods debuts new full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands, exclusively 25% off for 9to5 readers

Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $75 (Reg. $100)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.

Full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $90 (Reg. $120)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1

Medium to large wrist sizes

Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.

316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters

Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch

Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches

