New breakthrough brings tandem OLED tech to micro-OLED, perfect for Vision Pro 2

When Apple debuted the M4 iPad Pro, it touted the unique tandem OLED technology as powering ‘the world’s most advanced display.’ Now, that same tandem OLED tech has been brought to the micro-OLED level. This means a future Vision Pro 2 could make the product’s advanced displays even better.

Tandem OLED would make Vision Pro 2’s displays even more advanced

Sisa Journal, a Korean publication, reports on the display breakthrough achieved by Samsung and LG.

Both companies have reportedly produced successful prototypes that infuse tandem OLED tech into micro-OLED displays.

They are now seeking customers who can support the kickoff of broader production.

Apple’s Vision Pro would be a major prospective target of this new tech.

The current Vision Pro utilizes Sony’s micro-OLED displays, which are widely thought to be some of the most expensive components of the device.

Samsung and LG undoubtedly would like to take that marketshare for themselves, especially over time with future Vision products. Offering tandem OLED in their micro-OLED displays could give them a key advantage.

The iPad Pro’s tandem OLED success

Apple first utilized tandem OLED with its M4 iPad Pro and Ultra Retina XDR display, to great success.

Here’s how the company described the tech’s benefits:

The Ultra Retina XDR display features state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology that uses two OLED panels and combines the light from both to provide phenomenal full-screen brightness. The new iPad Pro supports an incredible 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak for HDR. No other device of its kind delivers this level of extreme dynamic range. Tandem OLED technology enables sub-millisecond control over the color and luminance of each pixel, taking XDR precision further than ever. Specular highlights in photos and video appear even brighter, and there’s more detail in shadows and low light than ever before on iPad — all while delivering even more responsiveness to content in motion

I’ve been loving the tandem OLED iPad Pro. Its display is incredibly impressive. So the faster Apple can bring tandem OLED to other devices, the better.

Vision Pro 2’s timing uncertain

Apple is reportedly focusing its current Vision hardware efforts on developing a lower-cost model. However, if the company’s strategy proves successful, we will undoubtedly see a proper Vision Pro 2 in the future.

The powerful, immersive tech powering the first Vision Pro will undoubtedly benefit from an upgrade in 2-3 years. Tandem OLED could be the answer.

How do you think the Vision Pro’s displays could be improved? Do you expect tandem OLED would help? Let us know in the comments.