Why the Vision Pro 2 shutdown actually points to a brighter Apple Vision future

Big news dropped today for Vision Pro fans: Apple has reportedly halted plans for a Vision Pro 2. But that’s not the full story.

Apple isn’t stopping development of the Vision Pro’s successor because it’s abandoning the Vision platform. Rather, it’s making a strategic call to create a Vision product that could actually become a true hit.

That’s why the Vision Pro 2 shutdown points to a brighter Apple Vision future.

Key lessons learned from the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro has only been available for four months in the US, and is just now getting an international launch. So is Apple really done with the device?

Of course not. As reports indicated for years during the Vision Pro’s development, Apple’s intent was to establish its AR/VR foundation with a pricey high-end model that admittedly wouldn’t be for everyone. It could test the market, build an app ecosystem, then funnel its learnings into a more affordable and accessible successor.

That’s exactly what it sounds like is happening now.

Initial reviews of the Vision Pro praised many of the device’s capabilities, but criticized it in two main areas: cost and weight.

Guess what Apple is focusing on for its next Vision product?

Per Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu at The Information:

Apple began work in 2022 on a cheaper Vision product, internally code-named N109…The company’s aim is to make this version as affordable as a high-end iPhone, which retails for up to $1,600.…Apple is also trying to make N109 at least one-third lighter than the Vision Pro, according to the person involved in its supply chain.

Apple undoubtedly suspected that the Vision Pro’s cost and weight would be issues, but now they really know—with hard data—that those are its two most significant opportunities for improvement.

A new Vision product that’s more affordable and weighs less could actually lead to much wider adoption of the Vision platform. It could lead to true mass adoption in a way that the Vision Pro never could.

A more mass-market Vision product is also good for Vision Pro

The other key piece to this story is that Vision Pro 2 getting pushed back doesn’t mean it’s getting shelved forever. Apple is prioritizing getting a more mass market-friendly model out the door sooner, and if that cheaper Vision model is a success, the Vision platform will be a success. Thus creating an even bigger market for a powerful Vision Pro 2.

The iPhone Pro models only exist because the base iPhone did first. Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra came after there was a proven market for the standard Apple Watch. It was an odd move for Apple to debut the Vision Pro before a base-level Vision, but when that new Vision product arrives, it could create a market for upsells like a new Vision Pro model.

The story is good all-around for the Vision Pro. The only downside is that Vision Pro fans may have to wait longer than before for their device’s true successor.

But if the new Apple Vision device leads to more immersive videos, more powerful visionOS updates, and a bigger app ecosystem?

That delayed Vision Pro 2 will be well worth the wait.