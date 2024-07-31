 Skip to main content

Spotify lyrics are again available for free users, after U-turn

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 31 2024 - 7:28 am PT
Spotify lyrics are again available for free users | App seen on smartphone

Spotify lyrics were turned into a paid feature after a limited test last year – but the company has now reversed course and made them free for everyone again …

Spotify historically allowed anyone to access lyrics, including the Apple-style time-synced lyrics upgrade it introduced in 2021.

But it last year carried out a test, where it put lyrics behind a subscription paywall, so free users could no longer view them. That test initially appeared to go well for the company, as it rolled it out globally in May of this year.

However, Engadget notes that the company has now made a U-turn.

Free users could still follow along with the words, but only for three songs a month. Now, Spotify is removing the restriction so free users can see all the lyrics they need to with no cap on viewing them.

“At Spotify, we’re always testing and iterating. This means availability of our features can vary across tiers and between markets and devices,” a Spotify spokesperson told Engadget. “Over the coming weeks, we’ll be expanding Lyrics availability for Spotify Free users so more people can enjoy viewing more lyrics, globally.”

Read: We hoped pay-walling lyrics would encourage people to pay, but it didn’t – free users just complained a lot.

Update: There is a monthly limit on free lyrics, though, as Spotify confirmed to 9to5Google.

Photo by @felipepelaquim on Unsplash

