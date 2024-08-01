 Skip to main content

WhatsApp begins testing its own animated emoji in its iOS app

Filipe Espósito  | Aug 1 2024
WhatsApp begins testing its own animated emoji in its iOS app

A report last year revealed that WhatsApp was working on its own animated emoji, something that its competitor Telegram already has. After introducing the first animated emoji in beta for Android users last month, WhatsApp is now testing its own emoji with iOS users too.

WhatsApp adding its own emoji to its iOS app

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone, which is available through TestFlight, introduces some animated emoji that replace Apple’s emoji on iOS. For now, there are only a few animated emoji available, including the wink, laughing face, and red heart.

WABetaInfo believes that WhatsApp has chosen some of the most popular emoji to animate them first, and more will be added in the future.

When choosing an emoji on the iPhone keyboard, users will see the standard iOS emoji designed by Apple. However, after sending them in a WhatsApp conversation, the app will show the animated version made by Meta. Tapping the emoji repeats the animation.

There are no details on when WhatsApp plans to introduce this update to the public. It’s also unclear whether Apple will approve the update, given that the company has rejected some of Telegram’s animated emoji for being inspired by the official iOS emoji. Telegram had to remove these emoji to get the update approved in the App Store.

More recently, WhatsApp also introduced a feature in its beta app that lets users send files to others even when there’s no Wi-Fi or cellular connection available. WhatsApp Nearby Share even works between Android and iOS through a QR Code.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. The app works on iPhone and Mac, while an iPad version is also in the works.

