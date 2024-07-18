Meta this week announced new features for two of its most popular platforms: WhatsApp and Instagram. While WhatsApp is getting a new option that lets users pin their favorite chats, Instagram is adding multi-track audio to Reels.

WhatsApp getting option to pin chats

The latest WhatsApp update finally lets users pin their favorite chats to the top of the Chats tab. This makes it easier to find the conversations you interact with the most. Favorite chats will appear first in the list, while other chats will continue to appear below as “Recent.”

“Focusing on your favorites just got a lot easier on WhatsApp. Starting today, you can quickly find the people and groups that matter most at the top of your calls tab and as a filter for your chats. Whether it’s your family group chat or your best friend, your ‘favorites’ will be the same across your chats and calls, so you can speed dial them from your calls tab too,” says Meta.

To pin chats to the top of your WhatsApp list, tap the “Favorites” filter in the Chats tab. Then tap “Add to Favorites” and choose the chats you want to pin.

Instagram Reels with multi-track audio

There’s also an update coming to Instagram, and this will certainly be welcomed by creators. With its latest version, Instagram is adding multi-track audio support for Reels. This means that creators can now create video with up to 20 different audio tracks in a single Reel.

“The launch of multitrack audio in Reels gives creators expanded creative flexibility with the ability to visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips to express their creativity in a way that feels right for them and their audience,” Meta told 9to5Mac.

On a related note, Instagram is also adding the ability to write notes directly on Reels and Feed posts, giving users new ways to interact with content. These notes will only be visible for three days, as the idea is to share hot takes and immediate reactions.

Both new features are being rolled out today to WhatsApp and Instagram users. However, Meta notes that the features will become available gradually over the next few days around the globe. Make sure you have the latest versions of the apps installed on your device.

