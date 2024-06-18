 Skip to main content

WhatsApp users can now set HD quality as default for sending photos and videos

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 18 2024 - 2:13 pm PT
1 Comment
WhatsApp iPhone

WhatsApp last year introduced the option to let users send “HD photos,” keeping their original resolution with lower compression. However, users had to choose the HD option every time they sent a photo to someone – but not anymore. That’s because WhatsApp is rolling out a new option to set the option to send HD photos as the default.

Sending HD media by default in WhatsApp

As noted by Matt Navarra, both iOS and Android users can now set HD quality as the default for sending high-resolution media on WhatsApp. The option can be found under the Storage and Data menu in WhatsApp’s settings.

While Standard quality reduces photos taken with an iPhone to 960×1280 pixels, HD quality keeps the image at its original resolution of 3024×4032 pixels. Of course, there’s still some compression even when sending an image with the HD option turned on, but the result is much less aggressive than before.

Also last year, WhatsApp later introduced a similar option, but for videos. When enabled, WhatsApp sends videos in 720p resolution rather than 480p. The resolution is still much lower than 1080p or 4K, but better than SD quality. It’s worth noting that the new setting for choosing the default quality also applies to videos.

More about the app

In order to get access to these features, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device. WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. Keep in mind that it may take some time for the new feature to show up on your device.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing