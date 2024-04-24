 Skip to main content

WhatsApp now rolling out passkey support for iPhone users

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 24 2024 - 11:50 am PT
WhatsApp iPhone

WhatsApp has been internally testing passkey support in its iPhone app for some time. However, the option was still unavailable to most users. But that seems to be changing now, as Meta is slowly rolling out the passkey option to WhatsApp users on the iPhone with the latest version of the app.

WhatsApp users on iPhone can now enable passkey

As noted by Engadget, Meta has now confirmed that iPhone users will also have the option to enable passkey to protect their WhatsApp account. The feature was first introduced for Android users in October last year. According to Meta, the feature should be available to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.

“Passkey verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure. We’re excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security,” Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp’s head of product, said in a statement.

To enable passkey on your WhatsApp account, follow these steps:

  1. Open WhatsApp
  2. Go to Settings
  3. Tap Account
  4. Choose Passkeys
  5. Tap Create Passkey
  6. Confirm with Face ID or Touch ID

More about passkeys

Passkey is a technology developed by the FIDO Alliance in collaboration with major companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Instead of traditional passwords, it enables users to log in using secure methods like facial recognition or biometrics, eliminating the need to create and type a passcode.

Although Apple introduced support for passkeys with iOS 16, integration with third-party apps was only added with iOS 17. A passkey can be synchronized via iCloud Keychain or a compatible password manager such as 1Password.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

