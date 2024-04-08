X makes passkey login available globally for iOS users

The social network X (formerly Twitter) introduced support for passkeys earlier this year. However, the new option was only available to iOS users based in the US. As of today, X is making passkey login available globally.

X rolling out passkey login globally

The news was confirmed by X via its official Safety account. “Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out,” the company said in a post on Monday. X also highlights that using a passkey makes accounts “less susceptible to phishing attacks and unauthorized access” since they’re “individually generated by your device.”

Passkey is a technology developed by the FIDO Alliance in collaboration with major companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Instead of traditional passwords, it enables users to log in using secure methods like facial recognition or biometrics, eliminating the need to create and type a passcode.

When X removed support for SMS 2FA, the platform recommended that users migrate to another two-factor authentication method using apps like 1Password, iCloud Keychain, or Google Authenticator. Those who still want to use SMS 2FA must subscribe to X Premium.

To enable passkey on your X account, follow the steps below:

Open the X app on your iOS device Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner Tap Settings and Support and then Settings and Privacy Tap Security and Account Access Choose the Security option Enable the Passkey toggle and confirm with your current password

If you’re an X user, make sure you download the latest version of the app available on the App Store. More details about enabling passkeys on X can be found here.

