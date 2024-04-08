 Skip to main content

X makes passkey login available globally for iOS users

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 8 2024 - 4:15 pm PT
0 Comments
X Twitter logo app icon

The social network X (formerly Twitter) introduced support for passkeys earlier this year. However, the new option was only available to iOS users based in the US. As of today, X is making passkey login available globally.

X rolling out passkey login globally

The news was confirmed by X via its official Safety account. “Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out,” the company said in a post on Monday. X also highlights that using a passkey makes accounts “less susceptible to phishing attacks and unauthorized access” since they’re “individually generated by your device.”

Passkey is a technology developed by the FIDO Alliance in collaboration with major companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Instead of traditional passwords, it enables users to log in using secure methods like facial recognition or biometrics, eliminating the need to create and type a passcode.

When X removed support for SMS 2FA, the platform recommended that users migrate to another two-factor authentication method using apps like 1Password, iCloud Keychain, or Google Authenticator. Those who still want to use SMS 2FA must subscribe to X Premium.

To enable passkey on your X account, follow the steps below:

  1. Open the X app on your iOS device
  2. Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner
  3. Tap Settings and Support and then Settings and Privacy
  4. Tap Security and Account Access
  5. Choose the Security option
  6. Enable the Passkey toggle and confirm with your current password

If you’re an X user, make sure you download the latest version of the app available on the App Store. More details about enabling passkeys on X can be found here.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was cre…
x

x

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.