Dusk is an elegant app for using X/Twitter on Apple Vision Pro

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Feb 26 2024 - 2:37 pm PT
2 Comments
Apple Vision Pro still lacks many popular apps, and X (or Twitter, as you prefer) is one of them. While there’s no sign of an official visionOS app coming soon, an independent developer has created “Dusk” – an alternative X/Twitter client that lets Vision Pro users access the social network in an elegant way.

Dusk brings X/Twitter to Apple Vision Pro

The app lets you see your posts, check notifications, direct messages and, of course, write new posts. “Dusk for Twitter brings the Twitter (now known as X) experience to the Vision Pro, offering a familiar and immersive way to browse your timeline, notifications, lists, bookmarks, and more,” says Brazilian developer João Pozzobon.

If you’re wondering how it’s possible to build a third-party X client if the old Twitter API has been discontinued, the developer explains that Dusk was built mostly based on the web version of Twitter, so it doesn’t rely on the platform’s messy API. It’s a similar situation to Juno, an alternative YouTube app for visionOS.

Even so, Dusk provides the experience of a native visionOS app with a translucent background, menus on the side, and full interaction based on Apple Vision Pro’s gestures.

For the future, João told 9to5Mac that he plans to add an easy way to switch between different accounts and an option to change the text size right from the app. In the next few days, an update will add custom icon options. He also says that users can feel free to reach out to him for feature requests or to report any bugs.

Dusk is now available on the visionOS App Store for $3.99 as a single purchase with no subscriptions.

