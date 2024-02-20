Here’s your definitive guide to gaming on Apple Vision Pro

While Apple may not put a huge emphasis on gaming on Apple Vision Pro, that doesn’t mean it’s not possible. John Voorhees at MacStories explores all the options in his new “comprehensive guide to gaming on the Apple Vision Pro.”

“I’ve spent many hours, bought a lot of gear, and left a trail of cables and connectors in my wake to bring you a guide to playing video games on the Vision Pro,” John teases. I expected nothing less from someone who spends too much talking to Federico Viticci.

The story gives an in-depth look at a few different categories of gaming on Apple Vision Pro:

Spatial Games Available From Apple Arcade and the App Store

Compatible iPad Games

Game Streaming Services

Remote Play Apps

NDI Streaming

Mac Mirroring

One of the things I found most interesting about John’s story is the section on game streaming services, particularly when using the Nexus⁺ browser app on Vision Pro:

The usual caveats that aren’t specific to the Apple Vision Pro apply to streaming games over the web. You need a fast, steady Wi-Fi connection for it to work, but if you do, the results can be excellent. Playing classic Nintendo Game Boy games on a big screen is a lot of fun and works well. If you prefer more modern games, GeForce NOW’s quality is excellent too, and although I’ve found that Xbox Cloud Gaming’s graphics fidelity is lacking at times despite a fast Internet connection, Nexus⁺ makes it incredibly easy to dip into the Xbox games it offers. Best of all, getting started doesn’t require any hardware except your Vision Pro, which makes web streaming one of my favorite options.

Before reading John’s story, I hadn’t even considered a lot of these options. As he also points out, the Apple Vision Pro gaming experience could be drastically improved if Apple unlocks the full power of the Developer Strap, which we reported last week.

Head to MacStories to read John’s full story on Apple Vision Pro gaming. It’s the type of story only the crazy people at MacStories could pull off.