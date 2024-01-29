WhatsApp bringing passkey support to its iPhone app

WhatsApp announced last year that it would support passkeys so that users can replace their traditional password to enter the app with a more secure authentication method. However, only WhatsApp users on Android received access to the feature. Now it seems that Meta is finally working on bringing passkey support to WhatsApp on iPhone.

WhatsApp to support passkeys on iPhone

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iPhone released on TestFlight adds a new menu for setting up a passkey. The feature is not yet enabled, but the website says it will become available to beta users soon.

Passkey is a technology developed by the FIDO Alliance in collaboration with companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Instead of traditional passwords, it enables users to sign in using secure authentication methods like facial recognition or biometrics, eliminating the need to create and type a passcode.

Starting with iOS 16, users have been able to create and save passkeys using Safari and iCloud Keychain. Now, with iOS 17, this functionality will be extended to third-party apps. On Apple devices, passkeys can be used with Face ID or Touch ID.

In November, WhatsApp released an update that lets users authenticate in the app using email verification instead of SMS. The platform has also been developing a new option to let users set a username that can be shared with others instead of a phone number. There’s also an iPad app in the works.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone running iOS 12 or later (although passkeys require iOS 17 or later).

