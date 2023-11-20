 Skip to main content

WhatsApp rolling out option to authenticate account with email address verification

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Nov 20 2023 - 7:04 pm PT
0 Comments
WhatsApp iPhone

WhatsApp is now rolling out an update to let users link their account to an email address. As a result, people can authenticate on WhatsApp using email verification instead of SMS. The feature was previously available in a beta version of WhatsApp, and now everyone can use it.

WhatsApp adding email verification

As noted by WABetaInfo, version 23.24.70 of WhatsApp for iPhone, released today on the App Store, adds the email verification feature. This option doesn’t replace SMS verification, but it works as an alternative when users are in an area without cellular coverage and need to log in to their WhatsApp account.

To add an email address to your account, tap the Your Profile tab, choose the Account menu, and tap Email Address. WhatsApp clarifies that the email address is only used to access the account and won’t be visible to other users.

One thing to keep in mind is that the email address is only used for authentication, so you still need a valid phone number to use WhatsApp. WhatsApp has been developing a new feature that will let users set a username that can be shared with others instead of a phone number, but this option is yet to be released.

More about WhatsApp

Earlier this month, WhatsApp launched its new macOS app, completely rebuilt to run natively on Mac computers. In October, the app began rolling out the option to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device. It also added support for passkeys on Android.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. Make sure you install the latest version of the app to get all the new features.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.