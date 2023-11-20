WhatsApp is now rolling out an update to let users link their account to an email address. As a result, people can authenticate on WhatsApp using email verification instead of SMS. The feature was previously available in a beta version of WhatsApp, and now everyone can use it.

WhatsApp adding email verification

As noted by WABetaInfo, version 23.24.70 of WhatsApp for iPhone, released today on the App Store, adds the email verification feature. This option doesn’t replace SMS verification, but it works as an alternative when users are in an area without cellular coverage and need to log in to their WhatsApp account.

To add an email address to your account, tap the Your Profile tab, choose the Account menu, and tap Email Address. WhatsApp clarifies that the email address is only used to access the account and won’t be visible to other users.

One thing to keep in mind is that the email address is only used for authentication, so you still need a valid phone number to use WhatsApp. WhatsApp has been developing a new feature that will let users set a username that can be shared with others instead of a phone number, but this option is yet to be released.

More about WhatsApp

Earlier this month, WhatsApp launched its new macOS app, completely rebuilt to run natively on Mac computers. In October, the app began rolling out the option to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device. It also added support for passkeys on Android.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. Make sure you install the latest version of the app to get all the new features.