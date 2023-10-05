 Skip to main content

iOS and Android security is driving up the price for zero-day WhatsApp exploits

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 5 2023 - 8:36 am PT
0 Comments
WhatsApp hack sees Facebook sue

It’s not just the cost of groceries that has gone up. The market price for WhatsApp exploits are also on the rise, but inflation may not be to blame.

Instead, hackers can thank the steady stream of security updates on iOS and Android for the rising cost of defying safeguards against accessing private WhatsApp data. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is another factor driving up the price for exploits.

TechCrunch has the details on the increased costs for zero-day WhatsApp hacks:

Last week, a Russian company that buys zero-days — flaws in software that are unknown to the developer of the affected product — offered $20 million for chains of bugs that would allow their customers, which the company said are “Russian private and government organizations only,” to remotely compromise phones running iOS and Android.

That $20 million price tag for hacking WhatsApp messages in 2023 compares to data from 2021, per TechCrunch, that valued WhatsApp exploits between $1.7 million and $8 million.

Why single out WhatsApp as a specific target though? It turns out exploiting WhatsApp is often viewed as just one component of exploiting a user’s entire phone.

For its part, Apple has shipped additional features to safeguard targeted users on top of frequent security updates.

For example, Apple’s Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac. The feature is specifically designed to protect users who fear they may be at risk of surveillance. Apple recently strengthened Lockdown Mode in iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs…
Security

Security
Android WhatsApp

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.