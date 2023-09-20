Earlier this year, 1Password announced its plans to bring passkey support to its iOS app since iOS 17 lets third-party apps store the new passwordless sign-in method. Now that iOS 17 is available to the public, 1Password is rolling out the update with passkey support to iPhone and iPad users.

1Password for iOS now supports passkeys

Passkey is a recently developed technology by the FIDO Alliance in collaboration with major companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Instead of traditional passwords, it enables users to log in using secure methods like facial recognition or biometrics, eliminating the need to create and type a passcode.

Starting with iOS 16, users have been able to create and save passkeys using Safari and iCloud Keychain. Now, with iOS 17, this functionality will be extended to third-party apps. The well-known password manager, 1Password, is one of the first to announce support for passkeys in its iOS app.

“Passkeys are the best form of passwordless authentication that balances security and convenience, and 1Password is committed to enabling all businesses and consumers to embrace them,” said Steve Won, chief product officer of 1Password. “With Google, TikTok, and GitHub turning on capabilities for passkeys this summer, billions of people around the world now have the opportunity to adopt this exciting technology.”

The new functionality in 1Password provides users with the ability to manage and use passkeys on mobile apps and browser extensions, organize credentials, receive passkey alerts through Watchtower, securely share passkeys, and customize business policies. Soon, 1Password users will also be able to unlock their password vaults using just a passkey.

Of course, in order to take advantage of passkeys with 1Password, you need to make sure you update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 17. 1Password is available for free on the App Store, although some features require a paid subscription.