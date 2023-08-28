LinkedIn and X will work without passwords in the future

Passwords are steadily becoming a thing of the past thanks to new passkeys. Plenty of apps and services have made passwords optional already, and more are on the way.

App decoder Steve Moser published findings today that point to X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn as two major services that are working on passkey support.

“It is still unclear when X and LinkedIn will begin supporting Passkey,” Moser says. “However, the fact that they are both working on it is a positive sign for the future of passwordless authentication.”

Passkey will rely on platform adoption to make it truly replace account-specific passwords. Fortunately, Apple is part of the teams working to make passkeys become the new normal. For Apple device users, using a passkey makes authenticating your identify as simple as using Face ID or Touch ID on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

“Based on FIDO Alliance and W3C standards, passkeys replace passwords with cryptographic key pairs,” explains Apple. “These key pairs profoundly improve security.”

Starting with iOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma, Apple actually auto-generates Apple ID passkeys that work on iCloud.com and Apple.com. Passkeys are compatible going back to iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura.

TikTok also recently announced plans to adopt passkey support, and WhatsApp similarly has plans to use the authentication technology.