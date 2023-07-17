TikTok for iPhone will soon let you forget your account password

Apple is a major proponent of the post-password world. Last year, it built passkey technology into the iPhone with iOS 16. As a result, more and more services are letting users say goodbye to passwords and hello to passkeys.

Soon, TikTok users across the world will be able to make the shift from passwords to passkeys as well.

Today, we’re pleased to announce that TikTok is introducing passkeys for iOS devices – a faster, easier, and more secure way for people to sign into their TikTok accounts across their devices by using Face or Touch ID.

TikTok also announced today that it has joined the likes of Apple and Google as a member of the FIDO Alliance that’s behind the passkey standard.

As a part of this passkey launch, we are also proud to announce our membership in the FIDO Alliance, an open industry organization whose mission is to develop and promote authentication standards that help reduce reliance on traditional passwords which could be lost or stolen.

TikTok will begin rolling out passkey support to its app for iPhone users in select markets starting this month. The company says users will be able to “use passkeys instead of a password to sign into your TikTok account directly from your iCloud account across devices.”

Initially, TikTok will bring passkey support to its iPhone app users in Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America. In addition to being limited to select markets to start, passkey will also be an iOS-only feature for now.

TikTok says it anticipates passkey support “expanding in geographies and operating systems over time.”

Despite not including the US yet, TikTok adopting passkey support and joining the FIDO Alliance will only serve to boost public awareness of the new option to move beyond passwords.

Other places passkey adoption has popped up lately include across Apple and iCloud domains as well as Google accounts.