 Skip to main content

WhatsApp rolls out feature to give users more context on unknown group chats

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 10 2024 - 1:50 pm PT
3 Comments
WhatsApp iPhone

Being added to an unknown chat group is certainly unpleasant, and Meta wants its users to know more about these groups. The company announced this week an update for WhatsApp that introduces a feature to help users and give them more context about unknown chat groups they’ve been added to.

Getting more details about WhatsApp chat groups

A new feature being rolled out to WhatsApp users shows a pop-up with details about group chats. Similar to the pop-up users see when they receive a message from someone who’s not in their contacts, this screen will show information such as who created that group chat, who added you, and when the group was created.

If the user feels annoyed at having been added to that group, there’ll be an “Exit Group” button along with the information pop-up. Of course, if you want to stay in the group chat, you can simply ignore the pop-up and start sending messages in it.

“This gives WhatsApp users an additional layer of safety and security, building on other tools like silencing unknown callers, chat lock, in-app privacy check-up, and controlling who can add you to groups as we continue building more ways for people to control their privacy,” a Meta spokesperson told 9to5Mac.

It’s worth noting that WhatsApp users have the option of choosing whether anyone or only their contacts can add them to group chats.

WhatsApp rolls out feature to give more context on unknown group chats

Last month, WhatsApp also introduced some other new features, including the ability to send photos and videos in HD by default and improvements to video calls. Earlier this year, the app was updated with a refreshed interface on both iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. Keep in mind that it may take some time for the new feature to show up on your device.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications