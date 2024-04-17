 Skip to main content

WhatsApp chat filters separate unread messages, and groups

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Apr 17 2024 - 6:15 am PT
WhatsApp chat filters are the latest feature to be added to the popular messaging app, a few weeks after allowing users to pin multiple chats. You can now separate out only chats with unread messages, as well as separate group chats from individual ones …

Meta made the announcement in a blog post.

Opening WhatsApp and finding the right conversation should feel quick, seamless, and simple. As people increasingly do more on WhatsApp, it’s more important than ever before to be able to get to your messages fast. That’s why today we’re launching new Chat Filters so you can do that without having to scroll through your full inbox.

To start, you can choose between three filters that will appear at the top of your chat list: All, Unread, Groups, which can be selected with just a tap.

Three views are available:

  • All: The default view of all your messages.
  • Unread: Perfect for when you want to see which conversations you need to catch up on or respond to. It shows messages that are either marked by you as unread or haven’t been opened yet, so you can prioritize your responses.
  • Groups: A highly requested feature, now all your group chats will be organized in one place, making it easier to find your favorite ones whether it’s your weekly family dinner discussion or planning your next vacation. This will also show subgroups of Communities.

The rollout begins today, but may take several weeks to reach everyone.

Image: Meta

Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac.

