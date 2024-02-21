WhatsApp on Wednesday released an update that brings new features to its users. More specifically, WhatsApp is adding four new text formatting options to help people “organize and craft their messages.” Read on as we detail exactly what these options are and how to use them.

How to use WhatsApp’s new text formatting options

It’s been a while since WhatsApp users have been able to format text with options such as bold, italics and monospace. Starting today, the app will also have the following options: bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code. These options complement those that already exist and can be used on iOS, Android, Mac, and the web.

“These [text formatting options] help save time and help people communicate more effectively via their messages, especially in group chats,” the company told 9to5Mac.

Here’s how to use WhatsApp’s new text formatting options:

Bulleted lists: type the – symbol, followed by a space

type the – symbol, followed by a space Numbered lists: type 1 or 2 digits followed by a period and one space

type 1 or 2 digits followed by a period and one space Block quote: type the > symbol followed by a space

type the > symbol followed by a space Inline code: wrap text with ` symbol

And if you had no idea about the text formatting options in WhatsApp, these are the shortcuts to use the original ones:

Bold: wrap text with * symbol

Italic: wrap text with _ symbol

Strikethrough: wrap text with ~ symbol

~ symbol Monospace: wrap text with ` ` ` symbol

More new features coming soon

For future updates, WhatsApp has also been working on implementing passkey support in its iPhone app. Earlier this year, the app added an option to let channel administrators send voice messages and create polls.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone running iOS 12 or later. Make sure you update the app to get access to the latest features.