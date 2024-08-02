Your Friday edition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break is now live and ready to go with solid price drops on M4 iPad Pro configurations, AirPods Pro 2, the latest iMac, AirTags, and much more. We are now tracking up to $200 in savings on high-end M4 iPad Pros as well as Wi-Fi + Cell models at $100 off joined by the return of $180 pricing on Apple’s latest and greatest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case. From there, we move over to the desktop where the 10-core M3 iMac models that debuted last fall have dropped $200 on Amazon alongside solid price drops on AirTags, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Apple’s 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell hits $1,699 all-time low in Space Black, 2TB models up to $200 off

Amazon has now dropped the 11-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cell connectivity down to $1,699 shipped. This is a regularly $1,799 configuration that has now dropped $100 to deliver a new all-time low on the Space Black model. While the silver variant has been down at this price for a couple weeks, the Space Black variant has joined along for the ride to deliver a solid deal on one of the more sought-after configurations in Apple’s new pro-grade tablet lineup.

Just be sure to pay close attention to the M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 2TB that is still sitting at $200 off the going rate to deliver a new all-time low at $2,099 shipped.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 just fell back down to $180 again (Reg. $249), more from $70

Update: After jumping back to $190, this is deal at $180 is now live once again.

Just after seeing the AirPods 2 drop back down to $70 late yesterday afternoon, you can now land a set of Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case down at $179.99 shipped. This deal is now live at Amazon and as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, which may very well mean it will be live through today only. Regularly $249, this is $69 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $11 of the Prime Day offer to make for a notable chance to land a set at a solid discount if you missed out a couple weeks ago.

Amazon just knocked AirPods 2 within $1 of the Prime Day price at $70

Apple’s latest M3 24-inch iMac now up to $200 off to deliver new lows on the 10-core model

Amazon has now brought back Prime Day pricing on Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac with the entry-level 8-core model back down to $1,149 shipped in various colorways. That’s $150 off the regular $1,299 price tag, matching our previous mentions, and the lowest we can find. But the deal that really caught our eye today is the $200 price drop on the elevated 10-core model that is now down at $1,299 shipped. This one regularly carries a $1,499 sticker and has dropped to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in the blue and silver treatments.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Apple’s Space Black 14-inch 1TB M3 Pro MacBook Pro hits new low at $300 off

While we are still tracking solid $300 discount on the base 14-inch 512GB M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,699, those same savings are now carrying over to the Space Black and Silver 1TB models at $2,099 shipped. This is a regularly $2,399 machine that is now $300 off the going rate. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the silver variant, but this is the first time we have seen the Space Black model down this low. There are a number of notable deals floating around on various configurations of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro releases, of which we will detail below, but you are looking at the lowest we have seen on the 14-inch M3 Pro variant featured here today.

Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $500 off

While you can still score all-time lows on the 14-inch model at up to $300 off, Amazon just brought back massive price drops on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models at $500 off. Folks looking to bring home the larger form-factor carrying Apple’s M3 Pro chip are in luck here, as both the 18GB and 36GB configurations have returned to the lowest prices we have tracked. You can now score the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is at $1,999 shipped as well as the same model with 36GB of RAM at $2,399 shipped. Both deals are live on the Silver and Space Black models to match Amazon’s all-time low pricing. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at straight up $500 cash discounts on some of the best Apple laptops you can buy.

Today we are hooking 9to5 readers up with an exclusive extended offer for Setapp – a collection of 250 apps for your Mac ranging from Ulysses and CleanMyMac X, to the Unclutter organization suite, Be Focused to-do lists, a series of AI assistants, and a whole lot more. It brings together thousands of dollars worth of apps into a single subscription that can save you fortune. While it does cost $9.99 per month to access the over 250 apps, a free trial is a great way to see it’s worth it for you and you can always just cancel it thereafter if it’s not. While Setapp offers anyone 7 days to try it all out for FREE, using our exclusive promotion code and link will net you 30 days to give it a try. Head below for more details.

