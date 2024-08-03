 Skip to main content

Warren Buffett sells nearly half of Berkshire’s stake in Apple

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Aug 3 2024 - 7:57 am PT
2 Comments
warren buffett apple iPhone

According to filings published today, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold nearly 50% of its stake in Apple during the second quarter of 2024, after the firm already trimmed their stake by around 13% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway has been rapidly building up its cash reserves in recent months, trimming positions in some of its major holdings.

When Berkshire Hathaway initially sold 13% of its stake in Apple in Q1 of 2024, they suggested that the move was primarily for tax purposes on an earnings call. Warren Buffett also reassured investors that Apple would remain their biggest holding, unless “something dramatic happens that really changes capital allocation”. They also trimmed their position by around 1% in Q4 of 2023.

However, this much larger sell seems to suggest some form of uncertainty around Apple and the overall market. Berkshire Hathaway’s cash reserves have now reached a total of $277 billion, up $88 billion from the previous quarter. At one point, Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in AAPL was around half of its entire portfolio.

Before this most recent sell, the firm held around 789 million shares in AAPL. They now hold around 400 million. Their stake in Apple is now around 2.6% of the whole company, being worth $84.2 billion currently, down from $135.4 billion last quarter. At the end of 2023, the firm held 905 million shares in Apple, which would be worth $198.9 billion at today’s prices.

At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting back in May, Apple CEO Tim Cook commented on the firm shortly after their initial sale – and still stated that “it’s a privilege to have them as a shareholder”.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications