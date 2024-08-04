The next Apple Watch SE might be plastic, but is that worth the tradeoff?

Last month, reports started to emerge that Apple is testing a new “rigid plastic” body for the next generation Apple Watch SE. While this would undoubtedly reduce costs, it begs the question – will this tradeoff be worth it for customers?

The history of Apple Watch SE

Apple introduced the Apple Watch SE in 2020, alongside the Apple Watch Series 6. It started at $279, with the same display, aluminum casing, and ceramic back as the Series 6. It did lack miss out an Always-On Display, used an older processor, and also lacked support for reading your electrocardiogram (ECG). However, with the Apple Watch Series 6 starting at $399, it was still a pretty good deal, especially compared to the archaic Apple Watch Series 3 that Apple still sold for $199.

In 2022, Apple refreshed the Apple Watch SE, and it started at $249 – making it a little bit cheaper than the prior model. With this model, Apple updated it to use the same chipset as the flagship Apple Watch Series 8, but also changed from a ceramic backing to a new “nylon composite” material, otherwise known as plastic. It still didn’t add support for reading your ECG, nor did they add an Always-On Display, but it was a solid refresh that made the Apple Watch more accessible to more people.

Apple Watch SE 3: What’s new?

In this weekend’s Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reaffirms his report from last month, stating that a shift to rigid plastic is “increasingly likely.” Gurman also adds that it “could allow for a better array of colors.”

Given the fact that the Apple Watch SE has been on a 2 year refresh cycle so far, this likely means we’ll see the third generation Apple Watch SE next month – alongside the new iPhone 16 lineup.

The next Apple Watch SE will likely get a newer processor, either the S9 chip from last year’s Apple Watch Series 9, or the new S10 chip from the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10. Either option would provide a noticeable speed increase for Apple Watch SE users.

It’s possible that we’ll see other upgrades with the Apple Watch SE, but nothing else has been rumored so far. It’d be nice if they could introduce the ECG, as that tech does save lives and it’d be great if it were as accessible as possible.

Switching to Plastic: Savings potential

With Apple likely switching to a plastic body, Apple will obviously save money in manufacturing, however it remains to be seen if Apple will pass those savings down to customers. I could see two different routes with the upcoming Apple Watch SE.

Option 1: Apple keeps the price the same (starting at $249), but adds some additional features, such as the ability to check your Electrocardiogram or an Always-On Display

Option 2: Apple reduces the price (perhaps $199 or $229), and keeps the feature set mostly the same

Of course, there’s always the possibility that the Apple Watch SE will remain at its current price of $249, without any significant new features. However, I doubt that Apple would take this approach. The Apple Watch SE currently occupies a weird position, especially considering the frequent deals available for older flagship Apple Watch models.

If the Apple Watch SE 3 focuses on either affordability or more health features – or better yet both, Apple will likely have a big success on their hands this year.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Apple Watch models? Do you hate the idea of a plastic Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments below.