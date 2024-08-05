 Skip to main content

Apple releases developer beta 5 for visionOS 2, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 5 2024 - 10:23 am PT
visionOS 2 beta 5

Today Apple has released new developer betas for its full lineup of software platforms. Joining the latest betas for macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, Apple has released beta 5 for visionOS 2, tvOS 18, and watchOS 11.

New betas likely some of the last to bring noteworthy changes

Now that we’ve reached August, we should see new betas released weekly in the lead-up to Apple’s iPhone 16 event.

These betas for visionOS 2, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 are likely to be the last versions of the summer betas cycle that come with noteworthy changes.

Typically, betas 5 and 6 are when Apple’s software updates start to stabilize more so.

The changes with each beta begin to drop off as Apple focuses on eliminating bugs and prepping for public releases in September.

While no new features are currently known for visionOS 2, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18, we will report on any discoveries that are made.

iOS 18 beta 5 update bring Safari and Photos changes

The more noteworthy updates today are for iOS and iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. All three releases feature a new Safari Distraction Control feature, which lets you hide annoying overlays or ads.

The new iOS and iPadOS 18 betas also feature some key changes to the redesigned Photos app, such as the removal of the previous Carousel, changes to All Photos, and more.

Have you installed beta 5 of visionOS, watchOS, or tvOS? Let us know of any new features or changes in the comments.

Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

