iOS 18 beta 5 now available for developers with these changes

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 5 2024 - 10:24 am PT
4 Comments
iOS 18 beta 5 is now available for developers. The update comes two weeks after iOS 18 beta 4 was released, and one week after Apple also started beta testing iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence features.

iOS 18 beta 5 now available

The build number for iOS 18 beta 5 is 22A5326f. So far, Apple has revealed two major changes with iOS 18 beta 5:

Apple’s new software version will be complete in the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. For the time being, testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 18 beta on primary devices.

The previous iOS 18 beta 4 made several small changes to Apple’s software platform for iPhone users. These included new CarPlay wallpapers, design tweaks for the flashlight, and more.

As of right now, iOS 18 beta 5 is only available for developer beta testers. A new build will likely be released to public beta testers next week.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18 beta 5 or iPadOS 18 beta 5? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

