iOS 18 beta 4: Here’s what’s new

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 23 2024 - 12:21 pm PT
1 Comment

Apple released iOS 18 beta 4 to developer testers today. Even though Apple Intelligence is still missing, there are a few notable changes in today’s beta. Head below for a roundup of everything we’ve found in iOS 18 beta 4 so far.

iOS 18 beta 4 is currently available for developer beta testers and is expected to roll out to public beta users next week. Early beta versions can be unpredictable, meaning that features working in iOS 18 beta 3 may not function in iOS 18 beta 4. As always, proceed with caution.

iOS 18 beta 4 changes and features

iOS 18 beta 4 adds new CarPlay wallpapers – and you can download them here
  • There’s a new option in the Settings app for the Camera app: “Controls Menu.” Apple explains: “Preserve the previously used camera tool when expanding the controls menu, rather than showing the list of camera tools.”
iPhone flashlight iOS 18 UI
  • The new flashlight UI, previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, is now available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
  • The Books app has a small interface tweak: books in the “Continue” section now have a black background.
  • The icon on the Lock Screen has been redesigned when iPhone Mirroring is in use.
  • Apple has added a new animation to the “Subscriber” badge that appears in the iCloud menu in Settings.
  • The design for the “Hidden” apps folder in the App Library has been slightly tweaked.
  • You can now use light mode but still have dark mode widgets.
  • RCS has been enabled for a number of new carriers, including:
    • Fido Canada
    • Orange Spain
    • Orange UK
    • Rogers Canada
    • T-Mobile UK
    • Vodafone Spain
    • Yoigo Spain
  • The icon for the Stocks app has been refreshed.

Wrap up

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18 beta 4 or iPadOS 18 beta 4? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

