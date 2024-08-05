tvOS 18 will soon let Apple TV users open web links on iPhone

Despite all the Apple TV’s capabilities, the tvOS operating system still lacks Safari or any other web browser. Naturally, this also means that users can’t easily share content right from the Apple TV. However, this will soon change with tvOS 18.

As noted by Sigmund Judge, the latest beta version of tvOS 18 – released to developers on Monday – provides a preview of how this web link feature will work. For that, Apple is using its Immersive Videos made for Apple Vision Pro.

For those unfamiliar, Apple TV+ offers a series of immersive videos filmed in 180-degree 3D 8K. Although these videos can only be viewed with an Apple Vision Pro, the company is promoting them through the Apple TV app so that people can learn more about the headset. And that’s where the new tvOS 18 feature comes in.

With tvOS 18, there’s a new button in the description of Immersive Videos that allow users to find more details about Vision Pro. But rather than opening the web page right on the Apple TV, the system redirects the link via AirDrop to the user’s iPhone or iPad.

“Today’s tvOS 18 developer beta gives a preview for some potentially pretty special integrations including the ability to distribute related media like books, soundtracks and AR experiences to iPhone and iPad,” Judge said in a post on Threads.

Right now, it doesn’t look like Apple is using this web link feature in other parts of tvOS, but presumably it will also allow users to share content they’re watching or listening to right from the tvOS app.

More about tvOS 18

For Apple TV users, tvOS 18 brings new features and improvements. In addition to InSight, there are now Smart Subtitles, 21:9 aspect ratio support, a redesigned Apple Fitness+ app, Live Captions for FaceTime, new screen savers, and more.

tvOS 18 is currently available as a beta preview for developers. The update is compatible with Apple TV HD (2015) and later, although some features require the latest models. tvOS 18 will be available to the public this fall, with a public beta coming later this month.