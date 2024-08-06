After seeing a flood of fantastic Apple gear deals yesterday, many of which have Cupertino’s latest down at the lowest prices we have ever tracked, it seemed as though there likely wouldn’t be much left until the rest of the back to school action had lapsed. However, joining the seriously deep deals on M3 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, we also spotted a new all-time low Apple’s 512GB M4 iPad Pro in Space Black at $120 off alongside a huge $220 price drop on Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones, official Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Cases now up to 43% off, as well as some deals on MagSafe power banks, chargers, and more.

Best Back to School Apple deals – M3 MacBook Air $799, iPads from $300, AirPods, more from $23

Apple 512GB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro hits new low at $1,379 ($120 off), 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell now $200 off

The Apple deals have been flying this week as part of what one might call the final back to school push. But today we are highlighting Apple’s 512GB M4 iPad Pro in Space Black at $120 off. Amazon is now offering this configuration at $1,379 shipped, down from the regular $1,499, to deliver a new all-time low. There’s no denying how pricey these new M4 iPad Pros are – you can land a 16GB M3 MacBook Air right now for over $100 less – but there’s also no denying how exciting the “thinnest Apple product ever” (other than the venerable Apple Polishing Cloth of course) truly is.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Regularly $350 Beats Studio Pro see massive $200+ price drop to $174

Amazon is now offering the latest Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones from $173.95 shipped. This deal is on the listing that includes 2-years of AppleCare+ too, landing at $6 under the deal price on these headphones without it. The headphones alone carry a regular price at $350 to deliver a massive $176 price drop. But if you factor in the AppleCare+ for 2-years, you’re looking at more like $205 in savings here. While these cans have been topping out at around $300 over the lasts several months on Amazon, this is still massive price drop on a pair of cans that debuted last year shortly before we said, despite not featuring the same build quality, they do make “AirPods Max impossible to recommend,” considering the massive price difference – AirPods Max are at one of their best prices ever and they’ll still run you $400.

Official Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Cases now up to 43% off from $28

We have spotted some notable deals today on the official Apple iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe courtesy of Amazon. You’ll find select colorways – the Cypress Green and Storm Blue are personal favorites here – starting from $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $49, this is up to 43% off to deliver the lowest price we can find. The Storm Blue is now at its Amazon all-time low and the Cypress Green has only ever gone for less once – it dropped to $25 for a couple days in March. I also like the Clay option, which is the most affordable of the bunch, but we have seen this go for a few bucks less a few times this year.

Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air back to some of the best prices ever at $149 off

One of our top 10 deals for Prime Day 2024 went to the Apple M3 MacBook Air at $150 off, and now several configurations are back starting from $850! Alongside some 15-incher models we will detail down below, one of the most sought-after configurations in the lineup is the 13-inch variant with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB internal SSD – this model is now marked down to $1,249.98 shipped in all four colors courtesy of Amazon. Regularly $1,499, this is $149 off and within $1 off the all-time low Prime Day price. This deal also joins the 8GB variant that is also within $1 of the Amazon all-time low at $849.98 shipped – this is $149 off and just $50 above the sale price we are tracking on the previous-generation M2 model. The 16GB variant is easily one of the best options in the lineup for most folks, one might even argue this is the best current-generation Apple laptop available for folks that don’t need the pro-grade machines – but the 8GB is just as nice at a price like this unless you’re hungry for the extra RAM.

The $149 price drops also carry over to the 15-inch models today as well. The entry-level configuration with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD is now selling for $1,049.98 shipped, down from the regular $1,299. This offer joins the elevated 16GB model at $1,449.98 shipped to deliver the same $149 in savings.

Official Apple 35W Dual USB-C Compact Power Adapter is now 32% off at $40 (Reg. $59)

We feature a ton of wall adapters and chargers for well under the price of the official Apple models, that’s for sure. But for some folks, it’s that all-white Cupertino design or nothing, and we have deal for you today too. Amazon is once offering the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter down at $39.99 shipped. Buying this model directly from Apple will cost you $59 right now, and it still regularly fetches as much at Amazon. But it has now returned to the lowest price we have tracked all year there at 32% off.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Apple Watch Ultra 2 returns to Prime Day price at $99 off – Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, and Trail models

We quickly saw the Apple Watch Ultra 2 drop down to $699.99 shipped for Amazon Prime Day, and now that deal is back once again. Regularly $799, you will now find various band options marked down by $99 to bring back this year’s Prime offer. This includes the Ocean Band model, Alpine Loop options, and Trail Loop configurations. While we have seen a few fleeting deals on select colorways and bands go for less in the past, but it is not often with this sort of selection all sitting at the $700 shipped discounted price tag.

Amazon just knocked nearly $600 off Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro to deliver its best prices ever

Amazon is not playing around today with the Apple deals folks. We are now tracking some of the best prices ever on AirPods Max, the new M3 MacBook Air, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, but now it’s time for a massive price drop on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro models. While the M3 entry-level configs and the 14-inch M3 Pros are remaining in that $300 off range, Amazon is getting very aggressive with the 16-inch M3 Pro today. You can now land the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is at $1,899.98 shipped as well as the 36GB of RAM variant at $2,299.98 shipped. Both deals are live on the stealthy and sought-after Space Black models to deliver the best prices we have ever tracked. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at straight up $599 cash discounts here.

Apple’s AirPods Max in all colors just dropped back down to $400 shipped (Reg. $549)

It has already been a busy day in Apple deals at Amazon – the retailer is bringing back much of the Prime Day prices today folks! Next up is AirPods Max. Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones quickly fell to the $395 all-time low last month du

Today we are hooking 9to5 readers up with an exclusive extended offer for Setapp – a collection of 250 apps for your Mac ranging from Ulysses and CleanMyMac X, to the Unclutter organization suite, Be Focused to-do lists, a series of AI assistants, and a whole lot more. It brings together thousands of dollars worth of apps into a single subscription that can save you fortune. While it does cost $9.99 per month to access the over 250 apps, a free trial is a great way to see it’s worth it for you and you can always just cancel it thereafter if it’s not. While Setapp offers anyone 7 days to try it all out for FREE, using our exclusive promotion code and link will net you 30 days to give it a try. Head below for more details.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza Vision GS review: The premium sim racing wheel with a rotating touch screen [Video]

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

NZXT H7 Flow review: New PSU placement gives cool GPU temps [Video]

Are Wireless earbuds any good for gaming? ASUS Cetra Speednova review [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?