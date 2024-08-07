Apple Maps real-time transit information comes to Tokyo

Apple Maps real-time transit information has now gone live in Tokyo, providing access to live timings for more than 20 railway, bus and tram lines.

Apple notes that iOS 18 will also bring topographic maps to Japan, allowing hikers, cyclists, and others to see the elevations of their planned routes …

Real-time transit info means that when you are using directions on public transit services, Apple Maps will tell you actual service times based on live feeds, rather than just scheduled timetables. This means you’ll know how long you have to wait for a train, bus, tram, tube, light rail, and so on, and the estimated arrival time at your destination will be more accurate.

The Apple Maps rollout of the feature has been a very gradual one since a major update back in 2020 brought the feature to Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, and most of the UK – as well as select cities in Australia and China.

Apple made the latest announcement today.

Real-time traffic information of more than 20 railways, buses, and tram routes in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including JR East, Tokyo Metro, and other institutions that provide services through the ODPT (Public Transportation Open Data Council). With real-time traffic information updates on the map, users can display detailed timetables, real-time departure and arrival times, and route transfers to help plan their travel. The map will also provide important real-time traffic information such as suspensions and delays. No software update is required. When the user plans the route by transportation, the details of real-time traffic information will be displayed. With the release of iOS 18 this fall, users all over Japan will also be able to explore beautiful topographic maps with equinometric lines, undulating shading, hiking trails, etc. on their iPhone.

Image: 9to5Mac collage of images from Apple and Tomoko Uji on Unsplash