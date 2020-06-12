There’s been a huge Apple Maps update over the course of the past few weeks, with real-time transit information now available the whole of Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, and most of the UK (excludes Northern Ireland). It has also been made available in selected cities in Australia and China – as well as many more US cities and states.
There are also substantial expansions to Look Around, Nearby, Turn-by-turn Navigation, and Indoor Maps for airports …
Apple tends to roll out Maps updates quietly, before later adding them to its Feature Availability microsite, so some of the updates spotted by iPhoneTicker have been available for a little while. However, all are now officially launched.
Real-time transit info
Real-time transit info means that when you are using directions on public transit services, Apple Maps will tell you actual service times based on live feeds, rather than just scheduled timetables. This means you’ll know how long you have to wait for a train, bus, tram, tube, light rail, and so on – and the estimated arrival time at your destination will be more accurate.
New countries:
- Canada
- England
- Netherlands
- Scotland
- Sweden
- Wales
New international cities:
- Beijing, China
- Canberra, Australia
- Guangzhou, China
- Shenzhen, China
- Sydney, Australia
New US cities and states:
- Alaska
- Austin (TX)
- Baltimore (MD)
- Burlington (VT)
- California
- Colorado
- Dallas (TX)
- Florida
- Houston
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Las Vegas (NV)
- Massachusetts
- Miami (FL)
- Michigan
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- San Antonio (TX)
- South Carolina
- St Louis
- Tennessee
- Washington (DC)
- Wisconsin.
Look Around
Apple’s equivalent of Google Street View is now available in nine more US cities, plus the Hawaiian island of O‘ahu.
- Boston
- Chicago
- Houston
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles
- New York
- O’ahu
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco
- Washington, DC
Nearby
The Nearby feature lets you search for a wide range of services close to your current location. These include restaurants, shops, transit stations, hospitals and banks. The feature is now available in an additional 31 countries.
- Argentina
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- El Salvador
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Italy
- Macau
- Mexico
- Montserrat
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic of Korea
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- Spain
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Vietnam
Turn-by-turn navigation
Turn-by-turn navigations makes directions easier to follow are now available in a number of new countries, island states and regions:
- Aland Islands
- Anguilla
- Aruba
- Bahamas
- Bermuda
- Bonaire
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- China
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Greece
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Martinique
- Montserrat
- Palestinian Territories
- St. Barth
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Uruguay
Indoor Mapping for airports
The new additions here are too numerous to list, but include Chicago O’Hare, Gerald R. Ford International, Instanbul, Munich, Narita, Prague, Shanghai Hongqiao International, Shenzhen Bao’an International and Tokyo International.
Finally, Japan gets traffic information, and both China and Japan will now let you know the speed limit as you drive.
