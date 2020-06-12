There’s been a huge Apple Maps update over the course of the past few weeks, with real-time transit information now available the whole of Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, and most of the UK (excludes Northern Ireland). It has also been made available in selected cities in Australia and China – as well as many more US cities and states.

There are also substantial expansions to Look Around, Nearby, Turn-by-turn Navigation, and Indoor Maps for airports …

Apple tends to roll out Maps updates quietly, before later adding them to its Feature Availability microsite, so some of the updates spotted by iPhoneTicker have been available for a little while. However, all are now officially launched.

Real-time transit info

Real-time transit info means that when you are using directions on public transit services, Apple Maps will tell you actual service times based on live feeds, rather than just scheduled timetables. This means you’ll know how long you have to wait for a train, bus, tram, tube, light rail, and so on – and the estimated arrival time at your destination will be more accurate.

New countries:

Canada

England

Netherlands

Scotland

Sweden

Wales

New international cities:

Beijing, China

Canberra, Australia

Guangzhou, China

Shenzhen, China

Sydney, Australia

New US cities and states:

Alaska

Austin (TX)

Baltimore (MD)

Burlington (VT)

California

Colorado

Dallas (TX)

Florida

Houston

Illinois

Kentucky

Las Vegas (NV)

Massachusetts

Miami (FL)

Michigan

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

San Antonio (TX)

South Carolina

St Louis

Tennessee

Washington (DC)

Wisconsin.

Look Around

Apple’s equivalent of Google Street View is now available in nine more US cities, plus the Hawaiian island of O‘ahu.

Boston

Chicago

Houston

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

New York

O’ahu

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Nearby

The Nearby feature lets you search for a wide range of services close to your current location. These include restaurants, shops, transit stations, hospitals and banks. The feature is now available in an additional 31 countries.

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Croatia

Czech Republic

El Salvador

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Macau

Mexico

Montserrat

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Korea

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Vietnam

Turn-by-turn navigation

Turn-by-turn navigations makes directions easier to follow are now available in a number of new countries, island states and regions:

Aland Islands

Anguilla

Aruba

Bahamas

Bermuda

Bonaire

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Chile

China

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Greece

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Martinique

Montserrat

Palestinian Territories

St. Barth

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Turks and Caicos Islands

Uruguay

Indoor Mapping for airports

The new additions here are too numerous to list, but include Chicago O’Hare, Gerald R. Ford International, Instanbul, Munich, Narita, Prague, Shanghai Hongqiao International, Shenzhen Bao’an International and Tokyo International.

Finally, Japan gets traffic information, and both China and Japan will now let you know the speed limit as you drive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: