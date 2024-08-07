The Apple deals are flowing again today with ongoing price drops on M3 MacBook Air models alongside a new $299 drop on the 15-inch M2 – the deals start from $799 and won’t be around for much longer. We also have just about all AirPods Max colorways down at $400, or $149 off the going rate, joining a series of entry-level iPad models starting at just $229 for the kids or as an extra beater. Apple’s AirTag is now at a new Amazon all-time low and you’ll find some great deals on Apple’s Sport Bands, Apple Watch Ultra 2 back at Prime Day pricing, MacBook stands, chargers, and more all waiting down below.

Best Back to School Apple deals – M3 MacBook Air $799, iPads from $300, AirPods, more from $23

Now finally shipping and available for purchase: Nomad Tracking Card follow-up – definitely the most useful MagSafe Find My gadget I have

Nomad’s new Find My Tracking Card features wireless charging – it even sticks to MagSafe charging pads – and sells for $40.

Big-time M3 MacBook Air deals still flying! 13-inch $149 off from $850, 15-inch 16GB $249 off

Update: Amazon its now offering the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with the 512GB SSD down to within $1 of the all-time low with $299 in savings. Regularly $1,499, you can now score one down at $1,199.99 shipped. You’ll find 13-inch M2 models down at $799 and all of the discounted M3 models at the lowest prices yet down below.

Apple’s AirPods Max in all colors just dropped back down to $400 shipped (Reg. $549)

Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones quickly fell to the $395 all-time low last month during the Prime Day festivities, and today’s deal is basically just as good. Regularly $549, you can land a set in any one of the five color options down at $399.99 shipped. That’s $149 off and the lowest price we can find. We did see the pink set only fall to $383 in a limited-time Lightning sale a few days after Prime Day, but this is otherwise within $5 of the best we have tracked there.

Don’t care about the latest and greatest? Grab an iPad today from $229

The Apple back to school deals are flying right now on MacBooks and more. But we thought we would touch down this morning to highlight some of the more affordable iPad offers that are floating around. While these aren’t really going to be for folks looking to land the latest and greatest that’s for sure, those looking to pick up a quick and affordable model for the kids, road trips, or for folks that simply don’t care about all of the latest tech might take an interest here with deals starting from $229 shipped on Amazon right now. You’ll find the regularly iPad 9th Gen marked down to $229 shipped from the usual $329, the latest iPad mini starting at $379.99 from the usual $499 and the latest iPad 10th Gen starting from $299 (recently saw an official price drop to $349).

Apple’s elevated 1TB M3 MacBook Pro just dropped down to $1,500 ($299 off), more from $1,399

While we are still tracking nearly $600 off the higher-end M3 Pro chip models, Amazon has now dropped the 1TB M3 MacBook Pro down to $1,499.99 shipped by way of an on-page coupon. If this elevated version of the entry-level, current-generation MacBook Pro is the one you had your eye on, you’re looking at $300 in savings and the lowest price we can find on the regularly $1,799 machine – today’s deal comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. It is also worth mentioning the standard 512GB model is also still down at $1,399 sale price we have tracking for a couple months on and off right now.

Amazon just knocked nearly $600 off Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro to deliver its best prices ever

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Score an official Apple Watch Sport Band today with a huge 59% price drop, now $20

Okay it’s not going to be for everyone but if you can see yourself adding a lucky green official Apple Watch Sport Band to your collection at any point you might as well do it while it’s down at $19.99 via Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is an official Apple Sport Band offering that typically carries a $49 list price directly from Apple and Amazon with a deep 59% price drop today. The model on sale is only compatible with the 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models and ships with a full 1-year Apple warranty.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 returns to Prime Day price at $99 off – Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, and Trail models

We quickly saw the Apple Watch Ultra 2 drop down to $699.99 shipped for Amazon Prime Day, and now that deal is back once again. Regularly $799, you will now find various band options marked down by $99 to bring back this year’s Prime offer. This includes the Ocean Band model, Alpine Loop options, and Trail Loop configurations. While we have seen a few fleeting deals on select colorways and bands go for less in the past, but it is not often with this sort of selection all sitting at the $700 shipped discounted price tag.

Amazon just knocked Apple’s AirTag to the best price ever at $23

Apple 512GB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro hits new low at $1,379 ($120 off), 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell now $200 off

The Apple deals have been flying this week as part of what one might call the final back to school push. But today we are highlighting Apple’s 512GB M4 iPad Pro in Space Black at $120 off. Amazon is now offering this configuration at $1,379 shipped, down from the regular $1,499, to deliver a new all-time low. There’s no denying how pricey these new M4 iPad Pros are – you can land a 16GB M3 MacBook Air right now for over $100 less – but there’s also no denying how exciting the “thinnest Apple product ever” (other than the venerable Apple Polishing Cloth of course) truly is.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Today we are hooking 9to5 readers up with an exclusive extended offer for Setapp – a collection of 250 apps for your Mac ranging from Ulysses and CleanMyMac X, to the Unclutter organization suite, Be Focused to-do lists, a series of AI assistants, and a whole lot more. It brings together thousands of dollars worth of apps into a single subscription that can save you fortune. While it does cost $9.99 per month to access the over 250 apps, a free trial is a great way to see it’s worth it for you and you can always just cancel it thereafter if it’s not. While Setapp offers anyone 7 days to try it all out for FREE, using our exclusive promotion code and link will net you 30 days to give it a try. Head below for more details.

