Apple is planning to upgrade its entire Mac lineup to the M4 chip over the next year. Today in a report about a redesign for the new Mac mini, Mark Gurman also revealed when to expect the M4 MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio.

MacBook Air coming in spring, with Mac Studio and Mac Pro in mid-2025

Apple’s M4 chip surprisingly debuted earlier this year in the iPad Pro, not a Mac. However, following a summer devoid of Mac updates, the first M4 Macs are coming this fall. And once they arrive, the company will waste no time revising the entire Mac lineup to include its most advanced chip.

Mark Gurman writes for Bloomberg:

The updated mini is one of several new Macs coming over the next several months. The company is preparing versions of the iMac desktop and MacBook Pro with chips from the M4 line, also for as early as this year. There are MacBook Airs in development for the spring, and Mac Pro and Mac Studio models are planned for the middle of next year.

Based on this report, it looks set to be a packed coming year for the Mac. There are more hardware updates coming in a shorter timeframe than any other recent occasion I can recall.

Upcoming M4 Mac schedule

Based on Gurman’s reporting, here’s what we can expect from the M4 Mac release schedule.

Fall 2024: MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini

Spring 2025: MacBook Air

Mid-2025: Mac Studio and Mac Pro

The Mac mini is the only device so far that we’re expecting a major redesign for. However, Gurman has hinted that it’s possible more than one Mac model will see significant changes alongside its M4 upgrades.

The Mac Studio or Mac Pro seem the most likely candidates for a big redesign. The Mac Studio could follow in the design of the new Mac mini, but with a larger enclosure. However, the Mac Pro hasn’t received a hardware redesign in the Apple Silicon era, so it’s probably more overdue for a fresh look.

Are you in the market for a new M4 Mac? Which model are you waiting for? Let us know in the comments.