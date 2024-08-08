Instagram will now let you share 20 photos per post

Ever wished you could share more memories on Instagram at once? Thanks to a new change rolling out today, you can: Instagram is upping the max number of photos and videos that can go in a post.

Post expansion rolling out to all users starting today

Up until now, a standard Instagram post could include up to 10 items max. A post’s ‘carousel’ of photos and videos could go no larger.

So even if you had a lot more great content to share, it couldn’t go in a single post.

But starting today, as reported by The Verge, Instagram is rolling out support for sharing up to 20 items at once.

That’s right, posts can now hold up to double the photos and videos as before. This feature is rolling out to all users, but it may take a little time before you see it activated on your account.

9to5Mac’s Take

Most posts probably don’t need 20 photos included, but it’s nice to have greater flexibility than before to share 11, 14, or however many items you want.

Personally, I only share on Instagram periodically. I’ve recently started doing monthly recaps via photo dump posts. While I appreciate the forced discipline of choosing only my 10 favorite photos from the month, it will be helpful to have a little more freedom moving forward.

Do you expect to share posts with more than 10 photos or videos often? Let us know in the comments.