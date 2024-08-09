Apple’s Journal app may soon take advantage of Apple Intelligence

Apple last year introduced its own Journal app as part of iOS 17.2. However, as I myself wrote here on 9to5Mac, the app is quite basic compared to other alternatives available on the App Store. But a new patent suggests that Apple Intelligence may change everything for the Journal app in the future.

Apple’s Journal app and Apple Intelligence

Apple has filed a new patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that reveals many improvements the company has been working on for its Journal app. Interestingly, the patent illustrations suggest that the app will get some kind of deep integration with Apple Intelligence to provide smart suggestions.

The Journal app already provides some basic suggestions for memories based on photos, music you’ve listened to, places you’ve visited, and people you’ve messaged. However, as noted by The Mac Observer, the patent shows that Apple wants to take these suggestions to the next level using AI.

For instance, the system would ask the user more proactively to record a memory in the Journal app after doing things like finishing a workout or taking multiple photos in the same location. In another illustration, we can see that Apple also plans to integrate Journal with calendar events and reminders.

The patent also shows a new timeline interface in which users could see the events of the same day as if they were in a chat, instead of cards with a cover and small text.

The Journal app is indeed getting some nice improvements with iOS 18. However, the company hasn’t announced anything related to Apple Intelligence, perhaps because the AI features are only available as a limited preview at the moment.

While I’d particularly love to see some kind of integration with Apple Intelligence in the Journal app in the future, I think the company should focus on bringing the app to iPad and Mac first.

What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

