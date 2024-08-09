Someone has found a way to fix software bricked HomePods

Unlike the HomePod mini, both the original HomePod and the HomePod 2 don’t have a USB cable, which means there’s no easy way to connect them to a computer to fix software issues. And unfortunately, there are a lot of users who have had their HomePods bricked due to software errors. But someone has found a way to fix these HomePods.

Repairing original HomePods with bricked software

As shown in a video by Nic’s Fix, who specializes in fixing HomePods, there’s a way to recover some original HomePods with bricked software. Doing this isn’t exactly easy and requires a little knowledge of electronics, but it proves that bricked HomePods aren’t necessarily fated to be thrown away.

This was made possible thanks to a proprietary connector hidden under the base of the HomePod. This connector is used by Apple for diagnostics, but with the right tools (and a special adapter), it can be used to connect the HomePod to a Mac.

Since Apple doesn’t provide IPSW files for the original HomePod (as it lacks a USB connector), restoring it requires using OTA files combined with the Apple TV firmware – after all, HomePod also runs tvOS. The tool, which is available on GitHub, provides a step-by-step guide to restoring the software of an original HomePod.

Nic says he has plans to build and sell the USB adapter required to connect the HomePod to the Mac, which will make it much easier for people to try to fix their bricked HomePod at home. Those with a bit more knowledge can try making their own adapter using a 3D printer with this model available here.

Apple forces users to replace HomePods rather than repair them

Again, while fixing a HomePod yourself isn’t exactly easy, the point here is that there’s a way to do it. However, Apple itself insists on charging users for out-of-warranty repairs when the HomePod software is bricked.

“The obvious question is why has Apple been telling customers its a hardware issue and selling them out of warranty replacements on something so easily recoverable? We’re LITERALLY just plugging in a usb cable and hitting restore. This should be criminal,” Nic said in a post on X.

For instance, Apple charges $279 to replace an out-of-warranty original HomePod, while buying a brand new HomePod 2 costs $299.

As Apple now has a Self Service Repair program, it would be nice to see the company acknowledge that there’s a way to rescue bricked HomePods.