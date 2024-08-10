This app turns your Apple Pencil into a remote camera button for iPad

Apple always says they can’t wait to see what developers do with new hardware and software tools. A new utility from Om Chachad called Pencilera definitely falls into the category of novel ideas.

Om’s elevator pitch:

Introducing Pencilera. 📸 An App that turns your Apple Pencil 2 or Apple Pencil Pro into a camera remote. Simply Double Tap or Squeeze and capture the right moment. Built entirely on iPad using Swift Playgrounds.

Clever idea. The iPhone camera has a remote viewfinder and camera button in the form of the Apple Watch. It’s only fitting that the iPad, with its large display viewable from further away, has a remote camera button with the Apple Pencil.

Try out Pencilera for free from the App Store. Pencilera is also an open source project for developers to play with on Github.

H/T Matthew Cassinelli

Follow Zac: X, Threads, Instagram