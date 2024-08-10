 Skip to main content

Turns out the ‘new’ Toy Story 5 teaser is using assets from a 7 year old Apple Watch face

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Aug 10 2024 - 12:26 pm PT
0 Comments
Toy Story Apple Watch Faces

Pixar released a new teaser video for Toy Story 5 last night at Disney’s 2024 D23 conference. However, it turns out the “new” video might not actually be so new after all.

As highlighted in a video by Dylan McDonald on X, the short teaser appears to be heavily reusing assets from all of the Toy Story Apple Watch faces introduced with watchOS 4 back in 2017. Dylan’s video shows a side-by-side comparison between the trailer and the Apple Watch face.

Obviously, Disney owns the content regardless. But, it’s a bit funny that it couldn’t produce any new material to tease its new movie release. Does this really matter at all? No, not really. However, it goes to show that Disney is truly phoning it in.

Are 7 year old assets really the best they can do for a new movie teaser in 2024? A number of users on social media also pointed out that the trailer seems off.

Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters in Summer 2026. Hopefully they release a trailer that showcases new content, rather than relying on recycled assets from seven years ago.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Disney

Disney
Pixar

Pixar

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications