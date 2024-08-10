Pixar released a new teaser video for Toy Story 5 last night at Disney’s 2024 D23 conference. However, it turns out the “new” video might not actually be so new after all.

As highlighted in a video by Dylan McDonald on X, the short teaser appears to be heavily reusing assets from all of the Toy Story Apple Watch faces introduced with watchOS 4 back in 2017. Dylan’s video shows a side-by-side comparison between the trailer and the Apple Watch face.

Obviously, Disney owns the content regardless. But, it’s a bit funny that it couldn’t produce any new material to tease its new movie release. Does this really matter at all? No, not really. However, it goes to show that Disney is truly phoning it in.

Are 7 year old assets really the best they can do for a new movie teaser in 2024? A number of users on social media also pointed out that the trailer seems off.

Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters in Summer 2026. Hopefully they release a trailer that showcases new content, rather than relying on recycled assets from seven years ago.

Stealing the idea for this from a friend but yeah these are literally just the animations from the watchOS 4 Toy Story Apple Watch face 💀



— Dylan (@DylanMcD8) August 10, 2024