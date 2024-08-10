X (formerly Twitter) now lets you properly sort replies on iPhone

After allowing people to buy their way to the top of the replies section by purchasing an X Premium subscription, the social media platform has now launched a new menu to allow users to sort through replies with more traditional options.

The feature shipped on iOS and Web yesterday. Although a small feature, it is greatly appreciated. If you were tired of all of the blue checkmark users spamming irrelevant content in replies for the sake of garnering views and engagement, you’re in luck!

With this new menu, you can sort by most relevant, most recent, and most liked. Most relevant will likely be based on who pays the most for X/Twitter, whereas most recent and most liked are pretty self explanatory.

Unfortunately, the setting you choose for reply sorting doesn’t get saved, so you’ll have to reselect it every time you view a new tweet. Regardless, this is a step forward in making the replies section actually usable.

As a reminder, after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, he launched a new version of Twitter Blue (now called X Premium) for $8/month that would give users a blue checkmark and a boost to the top of the replies section. In 2023, X Premium+ launched for $16/month, with an even larger replies boost than standard X Premium.

It truly was a pay to win system, which resulted in a lot of people utilizing it to self promote in the replies section of popular tweets.

rolling out now: sort replies on any post by most relevant, recent, or liked pic.twitter.com/bBjaRliUxZ — X (@X) August 9, 2024