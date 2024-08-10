 Skip to main content

X (formerly Twitter) now lets you properly sort replies on iPhone

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Aug 10 2024 - 8:03 am PT
7 Comments
New reply sorting feature on Twitter for iPhone

After allowing people to buy their way to the top of the replies section by purchasing an X Premium subscription, the social media platform has now launched a new menu to allow users to sort through replies with more traditional options.

The feature shipped on iOS and Web yesterday. Although a small feature, it is greatly appreciated. If you were tired of all of the blue checkmark users spamming irrelevant content in replies for the sake of garnering views and engagement, you’re in luck!

With this new menu, you can sort by most relevant, most recent, and most liked. Most relevant will likely be based on who pays the most for X/Twitter, whereas most recent and most liked are pretty self explanatory.

Unfortunately, the setting you choose for reply sorting doesn’t get saved, so you’ll have to reselect it every time you view a new tweet. Regardless, this is a step forward in making the replies section actually usable.

As a reminder, after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, he launched a new version of Twitter Blue (now called X Premium) for $8/month that would give users a blue checkmark and a boost to the top of the replies section. In 2023, X Premium+ launched for $16/month, with an even larger replies boost than standard X Premium.

It truly was a pay to win system, which resulted in a lot of people utilizing it to self promote in the replies section of popular tweets.

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

