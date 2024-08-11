 Skip to main content

Paid Apple Intelligence features are likely at least 3 years away

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Aug 11 2024 - 5:56 am PT
5 Comments
iOS 18.1 macOS 15.1 beta Apple Intelligence preview

Some analysts this week started reporting that Apple could charge as much as $20/month for paid Apple Intelligence features. While that may be true, we likely won’t see Apple charging for these features for at least 3 years.

In this weekends Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman directly addressed some of the recent reports about paid Apple Intelligence features. Although he does believe that the company will eventually start charging for these features, it won’t be as soon as a lot of people are worried about.

Apple unveiled the initial Apple Intelligence feature set back at WWDC, including an all new Siri, Genmoji, Image Playground, as well as a plethora of features sprinkled around Apple’s stock apps. While these features are great, they do mostly run on-device. Given the fact that Apple is mostly playing catch-up in the AI race, it’d be a silly move for them to charge for something so basic this early on.

Gurman writes that he expects the company to develop more advanced features on top of the existing Apple Intelligence feature set and charge for those features, but he believes that it’ll take the company at least three years to develop something worth charging for, and that “may be the best-case scenario.”

In short, you won’t have to worry about paying for Siri anytime soon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications